Purdue flips touted offensive lineman Chase Clark from Oklahoma State

Chase Clark just knew that Purdue was his new home.

The Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel three-star offensive lineman took an official visit to Purdue last weekend. He’s now flipped his pledge from Oklahoma State to Purdue.

“The visit went great,” Clark said.

“The coaches stood out, and also the players’ belief in Coach Crabtree, Coach Odom and the rest of the coaching staff. Also their confidence about the team’s future stood out. The whole coaching staff was great to be around and it’s a place I know I’m going to do great things at. I flipped to Purdue today and I’m home.”

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Clark is commitment number 14 for coach Barry Odom and his staff for this class. He’s the third offensive lineman joining Patrick O’Brien and Nicholas Schurman.

Clark was named a top performer for Rivals from the Under Armour Camp stop in Chicago.

“Clark was right there with Esposito for positional MVP in our opinion. He was so solid all day long. He took on defensive linemen who were beating the competition handily and won reps. He won all three of his reps in the final five. A guard at the next level, he has officials set with Oklahoma State and UConn. Purdue has also offered.”