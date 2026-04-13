Purdue has its QB in the 2027 class as Illinois passer Jackie Ryder commits to the Boilers
Wilmette (Ill.) New Trier quarterback Jackie Ryder tells Rivals he has committed to Purdue following a weekend visit where he was offered.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Ryder becomes commit No. 3 for Barry Odom and the Boilers in the 2027 class.
“It was 100 percent the coaches,” Ryder said. “Coach (Darin) Hinshaw, (Austin) Appleby, (Josh) Henson and Odom, they made me feel like this was home for sure. Their offense suits my play style and strengths.
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“Purdue checked every single box.”
As a junior Ryder threw for 1,775 yards and 21 touchdowns. Kansas, Iowa and Northwestern were among the other programs that showed interest. He’s excited about his future in West Lafayette.
“The family feel, a great education, it’s pretty close to home, and the amazing Boilermaker fan support and energy,” Ryder added.