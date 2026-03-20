Purdue lands commitment from 6-foot-9 center Jamyn Sondrup

Jamyn Sondrup, a 6-foot-9 center in the 2026 class, has committed to Purdue, he told Rivals.

The three-star big man out of Springville High School (UT) chose the Boilermakers after considering BYU, Mississippi State, Utah, Utah Valley, and Washington as his other finalists.

Following his high school graduation, Sondrup will go on a two-year Mormon mission and will suit up for Purdue in 2028.

He is ranked as the No. 154 overall player in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 20 center and No. 7 player in Utah.

Sondrup on why he chose Purdue

Jamyn Sondrup discussed his commitment to Purdue in-depth with Rivals.

“I chose Purdue because they had a reputation of winning, and I want to go where I know I can win and develop. Coach PJ Thompson has always being so reliable and always reaching out to me, and he’s like a great friend to me.”

In his own words, what type of player is Purdue getting in Sondrup?

“I’d describe my playstyle as a big that can shoot and play on the perimeter as well, kinda like a Karl-Anthony Towns type.”

Sondrup won’t arrive on campus in West Lafayette until 2028, but has a message for the fans.

“I’m excited to play for one of the best energy teams and best student sections in the nation.”

At EYBL Peach Jam, Sondrup led his Utah Prospects team in scoring, averaging 13.8 points and also added 5.4 rebounds per game.

Purdue has a four-man class in 2026 that includes four-star point guard Luke Ertel (No. 49 NATL), four-star wing Jacob Webber (No. 60 NATL), four-star center Sinan Huan (No. 71 NATL), and three-star power forward Rivers Knight (No. 190 NATL). The Boilermakers recruiting class ranks 15th nationally in the Team Rankings, according to Rivals.







