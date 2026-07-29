Purdue Notebook: Multiple new offers, game visits being set

The season is fast approaching and Purdue kicks off their campaign on September 4th. With that, recruits are starting to figure out when they can come see the Boilers.

Offered Ohioan has Boiler Gameday Set

Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln cornerback Ayden Dunlap has a Boiler offer and says he already has scheduled a date to visit for the Notre Dame game on September 26th.

“I met the Purdue DBs coach Charles Clark this summer at the Chris Keevers UIndy Mega Camp,” Dunlap said. “I loved the way Coach Clark was coaching me up at the camp. The energy he brought and I learned a lot from him at the camp.”

Dunlap ran a 4.46 forty at the camp and after seeing him do that and compete in the one-on-ones, the Clark and the Boilers offered.

Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Kent State, and Miami Ohio have offered but Purdue was the first Big Ten or Power Four.

“I want to get back there because they are the first P4 school to truly believe in my ability,” Dunlap said. “The staff is still new and they recruiting players like me who can come in compete, make an immediate impact, and change the program. I’m excited to learn more about the program, see the game day atmosphere, and meet the staff in person.”

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Dunlap also runs track and carries a 3.65 GPA.

New running back offer likes Purdue campus, history

Purdue offered Detroit Cass Tech 2028 running back Julian Taylor on Tuesday. A bruising 215-pound back, Taylor has several Power Four opportunities but Purdue has his attention.

“I’ve talked with Coach Ford. We actually talked on the phone today, and it was a great conversation,” Taylor said. “I’ve been there before. I like the campus and what the program has to offer. I also know Purdue has a history of developing talented running backs and giving them opportunities to succeed. I like how they use their backs in the offense and the way they focus on player development.”

Purdue has a connection to the school too as associate director of scouting Xavier Goldsmith is a Cass Tech alum.

Boilers go early on standout 2029 lineman

Lombard (Ill.) Montini defensive end Blake Pohlman is, in our estimation, one of the state of Illinois’ best in the 2029 class.

Purdue was his first Big Ten offer and likely won’t be his last as Pohlman is 6-foot-4, 250 pounds with a 4.0 GPA. But Pohlman had a strong experience on campus.

“Purdue was great,” he said. “I loved everything about it. The staff was amazing and I felt very welcomed. The campus was awesome. The program seemed really strong, especially in the D-line spot. I liked how the defensive ends and the defensive tackles both work together as a squad.”

Odds and Ends

– Aurora (Ill.) Waubonsie Valley offensive tackle Kajus Muralis tells Rivals he will visit Purdue for a game this fall but has not determined which yet. The 6-foot-7, 255-pound Muralis has a Purdue offer. Notre Dame and Wisconsin are among the other top schools.

– Cincinnati Oak Hills wide receiver Cordell Ball got a Purdue offer on Wednesday. Ball, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound three-star, has not been to campus yet but says he will get there for game day this season.

– Purdue also offered Detroit King offensive lineman Jordan Henry. A 6-foot-4, 329-pound guard, Henry is expected to get to West Lafayette this fall for a game. North Carolina, Washington and others have offered.