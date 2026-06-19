Purdue picks up a commitment from DL Sean Saint Fleur out of powerhouse DeMatha

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha defensive lineman Sean Saint Fleur tells Rivals he has committed to Purdue.

The 6-foot-4 1/2, 270-pound Saint Fleur chose to play for Barry Odom and the Boilermakers over Missouri, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and others.

“From the recruiting process to when I stepped on campus for my OV, things continued to align and dots were connected,” Saint Fleur said. “My relationship with Coach (Kelvin) Green and Troy Vincent Jr on the recruiting staff is like no other. The academics are top tier, the area just felt like a right fit for me for the next three to four years.”

Saint Fleur took his official visit to Purdue the weekend of June 12.

“My favorite thing about going to play for Coach Odom and the Boilermakers is the impact I know I can make early on,” Saint Fleur said. “Specifically on the field developing and coming in ready to learn, soak in every moment I have in the facility with my coaches and teammates and off the field being a great individual in the community and continuing to carry on what my mother has instilled in me.”

Saint Fleur becomes commit No. 15 for Purdue in the 2027 class.