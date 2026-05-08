Four-star SG Quincy Wadley down to 3 schools, sets commitment date

Four-star shooting guard Quincy Wadley, one of the top available players in the 2026 class, is down to three schools — Cincinnati, LSU, and Oklahoma. He will announce his college decision tomorrow, May 8th, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-4 senior out of AZ Compass Prep has completed official visits to both Cincinnati and Oklahoma. He has not visited LSU.

Wadley, a native of Arlington, Virginia, is the No. 52 overall player in the 2026 class, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 14 ranked shooting guard and the No. 7 player in Arizona.

During his senior season, Wadley averaged 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game.

In a previous interview with Rivals, he discussed his game.

“I try to go out and compete at the highest level. No matter what the coach needs me to do, I get it done. If he wants me to defend the best player, facilitate, or score, I’m going to get it done. I watch a lot of Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) a lot, he has the best offensive bag in the league and does a lot of similar things to me and my game.”