Ranking Big 12 recruiting classes via average commit distance

The Big 12 recruiting landscape continues to change as programs continue to shuffle throughout the conference.

Texas Tech is pushing to sign the nation’s No. 1 class in the 2027 cycle and it firmly sits atop the league’s recruiting rankings. The Red Raiders are the only Big 12 team with a top-25 haul, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

TTU is searching far and wide for blue-chip talent, but which programs are keeping things close to home on the trail? Rivals breaks down which Big 12 recruiting classes are the closest to home on average:

Average Commit Distance: 169 miles

In-State: 67%

Rivals Industry Team Ranking: No. 75

Baylor, like most Lone Star State programs, often tops lists like these. Dave Aranda and the Bears continue to hone in on recruiting top talent in Texas. Their 2027 class currently features nine commits and six are in-state. That includes four-star athlete Karece Hoyt, a top-250 recruit, as well as four-star QB Luke Babin, the nation’s No. 23 passer. As Baylor’s class continues to grow, it’s average commit distance will likely stay around the same.

Average Commit Distance: 271 miles

In-State: 79%

Rivals Industry Team Ranking: No. 67

UCF is working hard to compete with Florida, Florida State and Miami on the local recruiting trail. Scott Frost and the Knights have 11 in-state commits in their 14-man class thus far. Three-star WR Kaneilius Purdy, the No. 67 player in the Sunshine State, sits atop that slew. Three-star WR Jamal Robinson Jr. and three-star DL Akhcuonam Augustin are others in the mix.

Average Commit Distance: 318 miles

In-State: 33%

Rivals Industry Team Ranking: No. 83

Oklahoma State often kept its recruiting efforts local in the Mike Gundy era, and so far under new head coach Eric Morris, the Cowboys’ 2027 class has a similar flavor. There’s just nine commits in the class to date and seven hail from either Oklahoma or Texas. June recently brought a commitment from four-star LB Izzy Hammons, a top-200 recruit and No. 6 player in Oklahoma. Back in April, OSU landed three-star QB Carson White, the nation’s No. 31 passer.

Average Commit Distance: 398 miles

In-State: 65%

Rivals Industry Team Ranking: No. 58

Sonny Dykes and TCU are always good to land a few blue-chippers in and around the Lone Star State. As of June 25, the Horned Frogs have 17 commits in their class and 15 hail from either Texas, Oklahoma or Louisiana. Four-star CB Daniel Yebit is the top-ranked prospect in the fold, checking in as the nation’s No. 148 recruit and No. 5 player in Oklahoma. The top Texan in the class is three-star EDGE Drake Carroll, a top-500 prospect.

Average Commit Distance: 408 miles

In-State: 16%

Rivals Industry Team Ranking: No. 55

Cincinnati’s Big 12 backyard is far different than others. The Bearcats have to battle the Buckeyes in Ohio, but they also charge for talent in the Midwest, East Coast and elsewhere. Three-star WR Ronnie Gomiller, the No. 16 recruit in Illinois, is the top-ranked prospect in the fold for Scott Satterfield and Co. There’s just three in-state prospects in the class, including three-star IOL Ryan Massie-Cable, the No. 42 prospect in Ohio.

Big 12 Average Commit Distance Nos. 6-16

6. Arizona State — 419 miles

7. Utah — 484 miles

8. West Virginia — 504 miles

9. Iowa State — 530 miles

10. Kansas State — 577 miles

11. Houston — 621 miles

12. Arizona — 675 miles

13. Kansas — 732 miles

14. Texas Tech — 1,086 miles

15. Colorado — 1,195 miles

16. BYU — 1,588 miles