Ranking Big Ten recruiting classes via average commit distance

The Big Ten remains at the forefront of the recruiting world. As commitments continue to fly in this summer, the league continues to see its top programs stack impressive pledge lists.

But which schools are scoring more commitments from prospects closer to home? With the conference now going from coast to coast, there’s plenty of “Big Ten backyards” that programs need to protect.

Rivals takes a look at which Big Ten recruiting classes are the closest to home on average:

Average Commit Distance: 240 miles

In-State: 46%

Rivals Industry Team Ranking: No. 42

It’s no surprise to see Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes target local talent. Six of the 13 commits in the class thus far are inside Iowa state lines. That includes the two highest-ranked prospects in the fold: Three-star LB Gavin Strecker and three-star TE Jaxx DeJean. There’s also three Illinois recruits in the class, with legacy three-star DL Tommy Riordan headlining that trio.

Average Commit Distance: 314 miles

In-State: 19%

Rivals Industry Team Ranking: No. 30

The pull of Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers is now far greater and will surely lead to Indiana winning recruiting battles nationwide. The current 2027 haul for Indiana does have a classic Midwest flavor, however. Recruits from Michigan, Kentucky, Illinois and Ohio are all featured alongside three in-state pledges. Four-star EDGE Myles Smith is the No. 6 recruit in Michigan, four-star OT Mason McDermott is the No. 5 player in Indiana and four-star DL Reinaldo Perez is the No. 12 prospect in Ohio.

Average Commit Distance: 345 miles

In-State: 20%

Rivals Industry Team Ranking: No. 45

Pat Fitzgerald is looking to bring Michigan State back to the upper echelon of the Big Ten. The Spartans don’t often stray too far away from the Midwest on the recruiting trail and their 2027 class echoes that thus far. The states of Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio account for 11 of the Spartans’ 15 commits. Four-star OT Caleb Johnson, the No. 2 player in Indiana, is the lone blue-chipper in the MSU class to date. Three-star OT Jack Carlson is the top in-state commit in the mix.

Average Commit Distance: 377 miles

In-State: 50%

Rivals Industry Team Ranking: No. 55

Bret Bielema and his staff would love to make a move up the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings heading into the fall, but they have done a solid job with in-state recruiting so far this cycle. There’s seven in-state prospects in the Illinois class, including four-star CB Justin Johnson, three-star OT Mason Halliman, three-star OT Soren Fifer and three-star WR Bennett Konkey. Johnson is the No. 11 player in the Prairie State.

Average Commit Distance: 437 miles

In-State: 10%

Rivals Industry Team Ranking: No. 41

Greg Schiano remains in the saddle in Piscataway and Rutgers is working to build a notable recruiting class this cycle. The Scarlet Knights are, of course, locking in pledges from some of the best in the Northeast. That includes three-star WR Jamar Taylor, the No. 2 player in Delaware, and three-star WR Isaiah Alvarez, the No. 23 player in New Jersey. Plenty of prospects from Pennsylvania and New York are in the fold, too.

Big Ten Average Commit Distance Nos. 6-18

6. Purdue — 480 miles

7. Penn State — 490 miles

8. Northwestern — 506 miles

9. Wisconsin — 537 miles

10. Ohio State — 554 miles

11. Michigan — 582 miles

12. Minnesota — 619 miles

13. UCLA — 636 miles

14. Nebraska — 652 miles

15. USC — 710 miles

16. Maryland — 767 miles

17. Washington — 900 miles

18. Oregon — 1,589 miles