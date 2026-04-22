Ranking every Big 12 team's recruiting class by blue-chip percentage

Recruiting in the Big 12 is often topsy-turvy as the conference continues to rotate contenders. There’s a clear top dog early on in the 2027 cycle, however.

Texas Tech is flexing its newfound muscle on the trail and now has the No. 2 class in the nation, as of April 22. The Red Raiders are currently the only Big 12 team inside the top 30 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Things will continue to heat up as official visit season gets underway. Rivals is breaking down each recruiting class in the conference based off its blue-chip (four and five-star) commitment percentage.

Note: Schools with less than four commits are not included in this exercise.

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Head coach Joey McGuire and the staff in Lubbock have prioritized blue-chip talent early on and have acquired a formidable base to its class. There’s seven commits in the class to date and six are blue-chippers. It doesn’t get bigger than Five-Star Plus+ DL Jalen Brewster, the No. 1 overall prospect in the cycle. He’s been committed since October and is now one of two five-stars in the mix after EDGE Anthony Sweeney pledged earlier this month. Three other top-100 prospects, per the Rivals300, are in the class early on: four-star WR Benny Easter Jr., four-star QB Kavian Bryant and four-star LB Jhadyn Nelson.

You can always count on Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils to make some noise on the trail at some point every cycle. Early on, Arizona State has five commits in its 2027 class, including a pair of blue-chippers in four-star WR Nico Bland and four-star QB Weston Nielsen. Bland is the No. 33 receiver in the nation, while Nielsen checks in as the No. 27 QB.

This upcoming season will be an important one for Dave Aranda and Co. Baylor often hovers around the top 40 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Of the six commits in its class thus far, two are four-stars: ATH Karece Hoyt and QB Luke Babin. The former now ranks as the No. 8 athlete in the cycle. The latter is a former Vandy commit who chose the Bears at the end of March and now ranks as the No. 24 QB overall.

The Cougars always hit the in-state trail hard and that’s no different so far in the 2027 cycle. Of Houston’s six commits, five hail from the Lone Star State. Four-star DL Raiden Cook is the lone blue-chipper in the mix. He was a big riser in the latest Rivals300 update and now checks in as the No. 99 recruit, No. 9 DL and No. 14 player in Texas.

Note: Colorado does not meet the minimum commitments required for this exercise, while Arizona, West Virginia, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Utah, BYU, TCU, Cincinnati and UCF all currently do not have a commitment from a blue-chip prospect.