Ranking every Big Ten team's recruiting class by blue-chip percentage

Commitments are beginning to flow as the spring visit season leads to early decisions. Official visits are beginning and that’ll only lead to more pledges, too.

Looking at the Big Ten, some teams have already loaded up in the 2027 cycle while others are still getting off the ground and running. Of the top 20 classes in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, seven are currently in the Big Ten.

Rivals is breaking down each recruiting class in the conference based off its blue-chip (four and five-star) commitment percentage.

Note: Schools with less than four commits are not included in this exercise.

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Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have a top-five class early on thanks to 10 commits, eight of whom are blue-chippers. The biggest surprise of the cycle thus far saw Ohio State beat out Miami late for Five-Star Plus+ EDGE David Jacobs, the No. 4 overall prospect. Jacobs headlines alongside longtime five-star WR Jamier Brown. There’s five top-200 prospects in the class to date. Four-star IOL Kellen Wymer and four-star safety Eli Johnson are others in the mix.

You can always count on Dan Lanning and Co. to ink myriad blue-chip prospects. Oregon has eight commits in its top-10 class to date and six are four-stars. This month has seen the Ducks land a pair of top-50 recruits — four-star EDGE Rashad Streets and CB Ai’King Hall — per the Rivals300. Of the six four-stars, five are on the defensive side of the ball.

After signing the No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle, USC has the nation’s No. 4 haul to date early on this time around. There’s now 11 commits in the class after Rivals five-star EDGE Mekai Brown pledged over the weekend. He’s one of seven blue-chippers in the mix and headlines alongside five-star ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, the No. 18 recruit overall. Three additional top-100 prospects are already committed, too: four-star WR Quentin Hale, four-star CB Danny Lang and four-star CB Aaryn Washington.

This upcoming season is massive for Luke Fickell and Co. Wisconsin is eyeing a big-time haul this cycle and it now has eight commits early on, all of whom are in-state and four of whom are four-stars. Four of the top five players in the Badger State are committed: OT Cole Reiter, TE Korz Loken, RB Kingston Allen and IOL Hunter Mallinger.

It’s a new era in Ann Arbor as Kyle Whittingham and the new Michigan staff are looking to keep the program on track on the recruiting trail. There’s now six commits in the class and three are of the four-star variety. Four-star QB Kamden Lopati flipped from Illinois and headlines as the No. 10 QB in the nation. Four-star EDGE Recarder Kitchen is a top-150 recruit, while four-star safety Darrell Mattison is the No. 31 safety in the cycle.

Where other Big Ten teams stand in blue-chip percentage

Note: Rutgers, Purdue, Northwestern, Maryland and Michigan State do not have blue-chip commitments, while Illinois does not meet the commit number requirement for this exercise.

Nebraska — 43%

UCLA — 43%

Washington — 36%

Minnesota — 30%

Penn State — 27%

Indiana — 25%

Iowa — 13%



