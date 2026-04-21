Ranking every SEC team's recruiting class by blue-chip percentage

At this stage of the recruiting cycle, it’s easy to see that different teams take different approaches when it comes to building a class.

While the December signing period is still over seven months away, Oklahoma already has 20 commits — a full class for some schools. Auburn, however, has just two commits as the new staff on The Plains gets rolling.

Looking at the rest of the SEC, everyone else falls somewhere in-between. Rivals is breaking down each recruiting class in the conference based off its blue-chip (four and five-star) commitment percentage.

Note: Schools with less than four commits are not included in this exercise.

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The Tigers just qualified for this exercise on Monday evening after landing a commitment from four-star athlete Braylon Calais. LSU now has four pledges, all of the blue-chip variety. Five-star EDGE Jaiden Bryant headlines and is flanked by four-star QB Peyton Houston, Calais and four-star WR Ah’Mari Stevens. Houston has been in the class since September, while Stevens flipped from Miami earlier this month.

Texas A&M currently has the No. 1 class, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The class features 12 commits, 11 of whom are blue-chippers. A&M already has a whopping six top-100 prospects in the mix: five-star safety Kamarui Dorsey, five-star EDGE Zyron Forstall, five-star CB Raylaun Henry, four-star safety JayQuan Snell, four-star DL Myels Smith and four-star WR Jaden Upshaw.

There’s no program hotter on the trail than Jon Sumrall’s Gators this spring. Florida has added four commitments in April and now has seven total commits in the class. All but one pledge is a blue-chipper. The big fish was Five-Star Plus+ IOL Maxwell Hiller, the nation’s No. 3 recruit. He committed on April 8 and was followed by four-star QB Davin Davidson and then elite four-star CB Aamaury Fountain, who flipped from South Carolina.

The Sooners currently have the largest class in the cycle at 20 commits — a humongous haul for this point in the cycle. It ranks No. 3 nationally and it’s impressive that the blue-chip percentage is this high, too. There’s 14 blue-chippers in the mix for Brent Venables and Co. That includes the five-star OT duo of Cooper Hackett and Kaeden Penny, as well as Rivals five-star TE Seneca Driver and elite four-star LB Cooper Witten, the son of Jason Witten.

New head coach Pete Golding has six commits in the fold thus far and four check in as four-star recruits. The headliners are QB Keegan Croucher and DL Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, the No. 50 and 54 recruits in the updated Rivals300 rankings. Over the weekend, EDGE Keysan Taylor chose the Rebels live on the Rivals YouTube channel.

It’s been a quiet start to the cycle for the Crimson Tide and it has four commits in its 2027 class thus far. Two are four-stars: TE Colt Lumpris and QB Trent Seaborn. The latter is the No. 21 QB in the nation and has been committed since October. The former pledged in December and is now the No. 11 TE in the Rivals300.

Georgia has the nation’s No. 6 class to date thanks to eight commits, including four blue-chippers. There’s now two five-stars locked in with the Bulldogs. Five-Star Plus+ RB Kemon Spell is a one-time Penn State pledge who chose UGA in February after resetting his recruitment. Five-star CB Donte Wright has been committed since last June and earned his fifth star from Rivals on Monday. They are now the No. 5 and 8 overall prospects, respectively. Four-star CB Jerry Outhouse and four-star OT Kelsey Adams are also in the class early on.

There’s a different vibe around Vandy in the Clark Lea era and he’s hoping that translates to the recruiting trail once again this cycle. The Commodores have four commits early on, including a pair of four-stars in LB Omarii Sanders and TE Grant Haviland. Sanders is right down the road in Nashville and he now ranks as the No. 52 recruit, No. 3 LB and No. 2 player in Tennessee this cycle. Haviland is the No. 15 TE in the nation.

The Vols have also had a quiet cycle to this point but they still have six pledges. Three four-stars are paving the way early on: WR Kesean Bowman, OT Princeton Uwaifo and DL Kadin Fife. Bowman committed at the end of March and is now the No. 58 recruit and No. 10 receiver in the nation. Uwaifo has been in the class since November and is the No. 13 OT in the cycle.

Where other SEC teams stand in blue-chip percentage

Note: Arkansas does not have a blue-chip commitment, while Auburn and South Carolina do not meet the commit number requirement for this exercise.

Missouri — 33%

Texas — 33%

Kentucky — 30%

Mississippi State — 17%