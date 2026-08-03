Ranking every SEC team's recruiting class by blue-chip percentage

With how fast the 2027 recruiting cycle has moved throughout the spring and summer, there isn’t much meat left on the bone in terms of uncommitted prospects as we head into football season.

That won’t stop the rumor mill from churning and it won’t stop prospects from changing their pledges, but for now, most programs have filled out a bulk of their class coming into August. Looking at the SEC, there’s 11 teams that currently have a top-25 class, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Some of those classes are already at 25 or more commits, while others are still under 20 with room for a little more if they so choose. Not every program will take a jam-packed pledge list every cycle.

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So, which SEC programs have really honed in on blue-chip (four and five-star) prospects this time around? Rivals breaks down the top recruiting classes in the conference based off blue-chip commit percentage:

LSU only has 16 commits in its class but it has landed 12 blue-chippers so far this cycle. New head coach Lane Kiffin and have staff have landed priority in-state targets like five-star TE Ahmad Hudson and four-star QB Peyton Houston, but they’ve also gone up and down the East Coast to snag prospects like four-star EDGE Chris Whitehead, four-star running back Tre Segarra and four-star offensive tackle Terrance Smith. The Tigers have the No. 10 class in the nation.

The No. 1 class in the nation belongs to the Aggies and it’ll take a couple major fall flips to change that. Mike Elko and Co. have landed a whopping five five-stars — OT Mark Matthews, safety Kamarui Dorsey, EDGE Zyron Forstall, IOL Kennedy Brown, LB Kaden Henderson — and six additional top-60 prospects. It’s a landmark haul that could ultimately rival A&M’s No. 1 class from the 2022 cycle. In total, 19 of the 26 commits in the mix are of the blue-chip variety.

Jon Sumrall and the new Florida staff have made their presence felt in a massive way on the recruiting trail this cycle. The Gators currently have 25 total commits in their top-10 class and 17 of them are blue-chippers. Landing Five-Star Plus+ IOL Maxwell Hiller, the No. 2 overall prospect, and four-star QB Davin Davidson back in April really got the ball rolling. Four-star WR Elias Pearl, four-star OT Elijah Hutcheson and four-star CB Raheem Floyd are among the other top pledges in the mix for UF.

The Longhorns have locked down commitments from some of their top in-state targets this cycle, including five-star IOL Ismael Camara, and most recently, four-star RB Landen Williams-Callis, the nation’s No. 3 burner. Texas is fighting to keep Five-Star Plus+ WR Easton Royal, the No. 5 overall prospect, from flipping elsewhere. For now, he’s still in the fold and is one of 13 blue-chippers in the class.

Pete Golding now has the reins in Oxford but that hasn’t changed Ole Miss’ recruiting focus. The Rebels have done a tremendous job on the local trail, landing commitments from three of the top four prospects in Mississippi this cycle: four-star DL Mitchell Turner, four-star DL Ben’Jarvius Shumaker and four-star OT Antonio Berry. They’ve also hung onto a commitment from four-star QB Keegan Croucher, which came back in October before the departure of Lane Kiffin. In total, 13 of the 22 commits in the class are four-stars.

Another first-year head coach that’s holding his own on the recruiting trail is Alex Golesh. Auburn has the No. 12 class nationally thanks to 14 blue-chippers and 25 total pledges. The Tigers have the No. 1 in-state prospect, four-star LB Isaac McNeil, in the class, but they’ve also gone all over to land commits from the likes of four-star RB Myson Johnson-Cook and four-star OT Layton von Brandt. Four-star CB Chance Gilbert, the No. 5 prospect in Georgia, remains the top-ranked member of the haul.

The Bulldogs now have 20 commits in the mix after landing four-star safety Seth Williams last week. The local defensive back became UGA’s 10th blue-chip pledge. There’s three top-100 prospects in the class: Five-Star Plus+ RB Kemon Spell, five-star TE Jaxon Dollar and four-star OT Kennedee Jackson. The class currently ranks 14th nationally, but there’s still room for Kirby Smart and Co. to make a big splash or two.

The 2027 cycle is an elite one for talent inside the state of Oklahoma and that’s boded especially well for the Sooners. Five-star CB Gabriel Osborne Jr., four-star OT Kaeden Penny and four-star OT Cooper Hackett are the top three recruits in the state. All three are also top-50 overall recruits nationally and they are all pledged to OU. Four-star TE Seneca Driver and four-star LB Cooper Witten are other headliners in a class that ranks 7th nationally and features 13 total blue-chippers.

The Gamecocks have just 17 total commits in the fold and eight are blue-chippers. They were one of the big winners of July, landing five-star CB Joshua Dobson, four-star safety Davion Jones, four-star IOL Nate Carson and four-star EDGE Jayden Broadie in consecutive days. Ten of the 17 commits hail from North Carolina, South Carolina or Georgia. Shane Beamer’s class sits at No. 25 in the national team rankings.

Tennessee won the biggest recruitment of the summer, beating out Ohio State for Five-Star Plus+ RB David Gabriel Georges, the No. 8 overall prospect, on July 22. That commitment vaulted the Vols inside the top 20 of the team rankings. Once again, in-state recruiting has been crucial, as Tennessee’s five highest-ranked pledges are all inside the Volunteer State: Gabriel Georges, four-star WR Kesean Bowman, four-star LB Kenneth Simon II, four-star OT Princeton Uwaifo and four-star TE Malik Howard.

Other blue-chip percentages in the SEC

Missouri — 42%

Alabama — 29%

Kentucky — 28%

Vanderbilt — 24%

Mississippi State — 24%

Arkansas — 4%