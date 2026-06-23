Ranking SEC recruiting classes via average commit distance

The 2027 recruiting cycle is moving at warp speed this summer. Prospects are making their college decisions in droves amidst official visit season. Dominoes are falling and classes are being built.

Looking at the SEC, many programs are in states that are littered with blue-chip talent. You’ll often see the top schools go nationwide in their quest to sign top-10 classes, but who’s keeping things really close to home thus far?

Rivals takes a look at which SEC recruiting classes are the closest to home on average:

Average Commit Distance: 178 miles

In-State: 47%

Rivals Industry Team Ranking: No. 44

Mississippi State is often near the top of this list and that’s not changed under Jeff Lebby. The Bulldogs often hone in on top talent in the Magnolia State and they’ve already got seven in-state commits in the mix, as of June 22. Four-star RB Christian Alexander is the lone blue-chipper in the class and he hails from Tunica, Miss. Three-star safety Trae Collins, three-star RB Yoshawn Hudson and three-star WR Javarious Griffin are among other in-state commits for MSU.

Average Commit Distance: 271 miles

In-State: 53%

Rivals Industry Team Ranking: No. 29

The state of Tennessee is loaded with elite talent this cycle, and so far, Josh Heupel and the Vols have taken advantage. Each of the four highest-ranked commits in Tennessee’s 2027 class play their prep football in the Volunteer State: Four-star WR Kesean Bowman, four-star LB Kenneth Simon II, four-star OT Princeton Uwaifo and four-star TE Malik Howard. Eight top-30 in-state recruits are currently committed to the Vols — who also hold three commits from the state of Georgia.

Average Commit Distance: 294 miles

In-State: 14%

Rivals Industry Team Ranking: No. 12

There’s now 22 total commits in Alex Golesh’s first recruiting class on The Plains. Top-100 LB Isaac McNeil is one of just three in-staters in the boat, but the Tigers have landed six commits out of Georgia and another five from Florida and Tennessee combined. Elite four-star CB Chance Gilbert is the No. 5 player in the Peach State. Four-star TE George Lamons and four-star LB Kareem Palmer are other big wins out of Georgia for AU.

Average Commit Distance: 299 miles

In-State: 21%

Rivals Industry Team Ranking: No. 21

Will Stein will have Kentucky expanding its recruiting footprint, but there’s still plenty of local hay for the Wildcats to put into the barn. There’s 24 commits in UK’s class and they come from 11 states. Ohio is the most represented with six commits, including four-star IOL Dominic Black and touted three-star safety Tristin Hughes. Four-star DL Malachi Brown is one of five in-state pledges. He’s the No. 4 player in Kentucky this cycle.

Average Commit Distance: 313 miles

In-State: 33%

Rivals Industry Team Ranking: No. 26

Eli Drinkwitz often covets keeping big names in the Show-Me State home. He and his staff have excelled in that department thus far. Five of the six highest-ranked commits in the Mizzou class are in-state four-stars: TE Jack Brown, WR Chris Harris Jr., IOL Kyler Kuhn, RB Kingston Miles and safety Keiran Govan. Six of the top seven recruits in Missouri are currently committed to the Tigers.

SEC Average Commit Distance Nos. 6-16

6. Arkansas — 346 miles

7. Alabama — 393 miles

8. South Carolina — 408 miles

9. Texas — 450 miles

10. Oklahoma — 462 miles

11. Florida — 466 miles

12. Ole Miss — 523 miles

13. Vanderbilt — 724 miles

14. Georgia — 746 miles

15. Texas A&M — 927 miles

16. LSU — 1,694 miles