RB Asa Barnes commits to Tennessee: 'I get to represent my home state'

Tennessee has added another running back to its 2027 recruiting class.

Martin (Tenn.) Westview state champion Asa Barnes has committed to Josh Heupel and the Volunteers, becoming the second running back to join Tennessee’s class in the last week.

The 6-foot, 200-pound back chose the Vols after considering Arkansas, Florida State, USC and several other programs, but Tennessee’s consistency ultimately separated itself from the pack.

“It’s been ever since that first workout I went down there to a couple years ago,” Barnes told Rivals. “Ever since then, they’ve been incredibly consistent. That’s one thing you look for in a team. The official visit topped it off for me in June, but they’ve been consistent the whole time. I felt like this is where I wanted to be, so I pulled the trigger.”

Barnes left Knoxville on his official visit knowing Tennessee had put itself in the best position, but he still took time to make sure he made the right decision.

Following his official visit, Heupel laid out a vision for Barnes’ future in Knoxville.

Rather than committing on the spot, Barnes stepped away from recruiting, leaned on his family and reflected on everything Tennessee had to offer.

“Me and Coach Heupel sat down on the last day of my official visit and talked about what he had planned for my career. I took a week off, talked with my family and really weighed my options. About a week after I left Knoxville, I called him and said, ‘I’m coming, Coach.’ The official visit played a huge part in it.”

Barnes chose the Vols for many reasons

Staying home means something to Barnes. Growing up in West Tennessee, Barnes understands what wearing orange means throughout the Volunteer State.

“It means the world to me,” he said. “Coming from Martin, everybody’s a Tennessee fan. I’ve been hearing I should go to Tennessee since seventh or eighth grade. To actually put on that Power T and wear that orange on Saturdays is a big thing for me.”

Barnes also pointed to Tennessee’s tradition and passionate fan base as major factors in his decision.

“Who doesn’t want to wear that Power T?” Barnes said. “Playing in front of 100,000 people every Saturday, no matter who you’re playing, who doesn’t want to be part of that?”

Barnes welcomes the competition too. He isn’t looking for an easy path to playing time.

Instead, he’s embracing the opportunity to compete alongside one of the nation’s premier prospects. Five-star running back David Gabriel-Georges committed to Tennessee over Ohio State just last week, giving the Volunteers back-to-back blue-chip additions in the backfield.

“I’m excited to go iron sharpens iron with him,” Barnes said. “I’m excited to get to know him, work together, compete together and build a relationship. I know we can do big things together.”

Heupel and Sims were major factors

Like several recent Tennessee commitments, Barnes credits Heupel’s authenticity as one of the biggest reasons he chose the Volunteers.

“It’s really just how down to earth Coach Heup is,” Barnes said. “It’s like talking to one of your friends. We talked about his playing career, go-karts, basketball and football. We played pickup basketball, drove go-karts and ate with his family every night I was there. You don’t get that from a lot of head coaches. He’s just genuine, and players want to play for a genuine coach like that.”

Running backs coach De’Rail Sims also played a pivotal role throughout the process.

“He’s a very genuine, down-to-earth guy,” Barnes said. “He pushes his guys to be the best they can be. He talks about competition and earning your job every second we’re in the meeting room. That’s big for me because I want to come in, compete, earn a job and play early.

“I have the best coach-combo to play for in Heup and Coach Sims. They have really recruited me hard and I am excited to play for them.

“I get to represent my home state, compete alongside elite talent and play for coaches I trust.”