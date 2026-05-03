RB Duece Jones-Drew continues family legacy with commitment to UCLA

There will be another Jones-Drew in Westwood.

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Concord (Calif.) De La Salle running back Duece Jones-Drew announced his commitment to UCLA on Sunday.

UCLA, of course, is where his father, former NFL All-Pro Maurice Jones-Drew, had an illustrious All-American career for the Bruins.

And the childhood favorite and dream school was ultimately the pick.

“It feels good knowing that I have a spot at my dream school,” said Jones-Drew.

The younger Jones-Drew, and his star Bruin father, were adamant that this was Duece’s recruitment, that his path could be different and by no preordained notion, was he certain to follow his father to Westwood.

Arizona had actually put up the biggest fight for UCLA, especially with running backs coach Alonzo Carter making him a priority.

When DeShaun Foster was let go, the star running back who preceded his father by two years, it looked like he would certainly go elsewhere.

But the Bruins retained running backs coach AJ Steward, and he and Bob Chesney continued to make Jones-Drew know that he still had a home at UCLA, and they wanted his own path to lead him the same way it led his dad 24 classes before.

Steward did an in-home visit with Jones-Drew in January and they then had him on campus for the Elite Junior Day at the end of the month and the tide started turning heavily back to his childhood favorite.

Ultimately, Jones-Drew’s path went right from Concord to Westwood, like his dad’s did.

“The reason why I picked UCLA is the effect that it will have on me for the rest of my life,” said Jones-Drew. “Being around winners is what I want to do.”

The Bruin coaching staff played a big role for him.

“I got to meet the new staff (at the Elite Junior Day) and loved how they run the ball,” said Jones-Drew. “Coach Chesney is an elite coach, he is also a winner which sets him apart from many other schools. Coach Steward is second to none and his ball knowledge is elite.”

And after talking more and more with him, he wanted to spend his collegiate career in a Bruin uniform, too.

“I knew it was the place for me when I talked to coach Chesney and coach Steward,” said Jones-Drew. “It made me feel like I was home. I love what they preach and what they stand for.”

So Jones-Drew told Steward he was in.

“I told coach Stewart and he said ‘let’s get to work,’ said Jones-Drew.

Jones-Drew was at the Rose Bowl on Saturday for the Bruins’ Spring Game, the field where his dad brought “ooohs” and “aahs” while wearing a Bruin uniform.

He talked to Sunday’s earlier Bruin pledge, Rob Larson, about teaming up at the Spring Game.

“I was talking to Rob Larson and we were on the same page about going to UCLA,” said Jones-Drew.

He’ll return to Los Angeles in June for his official visit, which is set for June 19-21.

And he’ll continue the family legacy.

“Dreams to reality,” said Jones-Drew. “Go Bruins.”

Jones-Drew is a three-star according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He ranks as the No. 56 running back in the country and the No. 55 recruit in California in 2027.