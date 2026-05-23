RB Mason Ball picks Kentucky over Arkansas after following coach who recruited him first

Jacksonville (Ark.) High running back Mason Ball announced his commitment to Kentucky during a live broadcast on the Rivals YouTube Channel on Saturday.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Ball chose to play for Wildcats head coach Will Stein and the new staff over Arkansas, North Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Future position coach Kolby Smith led the charge in recruiting Ball who as a junior rushed for 1,401 yards and scored 27 touchdowns.

“Coach Smith was the first person to ever recruit me and give me an offer,” Ball told Rivals. “He was my first offer when he was at Arkansas. It was the relationship we built. We bonded so much these past couple years. Between him going to Kentucky and us still having that tight bond sealed the deal with me.”

Ball is commit No. 19 for Kentucky in the 2027 recruiting class, adding to a haul the Rivals Industry previously ranked No. 19 nationally. He is the No. 33 ranked running back in the country per the Rivals rankings.

Ball had a great visit to Lexington in the spring.

“Coach Stein is an amazing offensive play-caller,” Ball said. “He came from Oregon. Just the way he uses his backs, he’s had many freshmen running backs start and hav playing time.

“The style of offense they run I feel like I’ll be able use my complete set of skills catching the ball, running the ball and being a vocal leader on the team. I feel like my skills will be utilized well.”

Ball is the second running back in the class joining Kelsey Gerald who gives Stein and company a terrific duo for years to come.

“The culture and that Big Blue Nation,” Ball said of what else led to his commitment. “It’s real. It’s been so much love from Kentucky.”