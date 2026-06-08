RB Tai Phillips commits to Alabama: 'It was the best choice'

Alabama had been setting the pace for Tai Phillips throughout the spring, and after more deep conversations with running backs coach Robert Gillespie, the talented running back out of Irmo (S.C.) decided he no longer needed to wait.

Phillips canceled his official visit to Florida State and committed to Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide, giving Alabama another explosive offensive piece in the 2027 class.

The rising playmaker had a massive spring and continues trending upward nationally. Many around recruiting expect Phillips to keep climbing in the rankings heading into his junior season.

“It was really just my experiences being there at Alabama,” Phillips told Rivals. “Every time I went there, I definitely felt more and more like it’s the school for me.

“Alabama is a great place, it is a great program and they have been prioritizing me for a while. At the end of the day, it was the best choice.”

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The Crimson Tide’s tradition at running back became one of the biggest factors in the decision.

“Alabama is the Running Back University. The program consistently develops backs and sends them to the NFL. The dudes they’ve had in the past and the people they produce and develop.

“I have Jahmyr Gibbs, Kenyan Drake, Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry — all are special. It is great to know about their history, and now I want to go there and be the next great one to come out.”

The connection with Gillespie was a big factor

The relationship with Gillespie ultimately helped push Alabama over the top.

Rather than constantly giving recruiting pitches, Gillespie focused more on building a real connection away from football.

“He’s really more of a mentor for me,” Phillips said. “He never really gave me the recruiting pitch. He just talked to me one-on-one, man-to-man, and showed his authenticity.”

Phillips also likes Gillespie’s coaching style and the way he develops relationships with players individually.

“He’s definitely everything all in one. He’s going to teach you what you need to do, get on you when he needs to, but all in all, he’s going to make you better. He is a coach I really like and trust.”

Phillips built a strong connection with DeBoer as well.

“I definitely think Coach DeBoer is a great dude,” Phillips said. “We had a great talk.”

Florida State and Virginia Tech both pushed hard during the process, but Alabama had been near the top of Phillips’ list for months.

Now the recruitment is effectively over.

Phillips plans to take only one official visit moving forward — Alabama on June 12.

“It’ll be the only one I take,” Phillips said. “My recruitment is over. Alabama is where I want to be. It is something I have been thinking about for a while, and there was no reason to wait.”