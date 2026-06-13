Red Raiders adds commitment from 4-star safety Kaston Lewis: 'The people there make Texas Tech special'

Texas Tech is on a heater during this exciting official visit weekend.

The Red Raiders have added another dynamic piece to their No. 3-ranked recruiting haul.

Four-star safety Kaston Lewis has committed to Texas Tech, he tells Rivals.

Lewis is currently on his first visit to Lubbock. He logged an official visit to West Virginia and was previously going to be at Arkansas next weekend.

Texas Tech made a splash with the No. 13 safety in the country from Iowa (La.) High School right off the bat.

“I’ve felt loved from Day 1, and that’s not something you find often,” Lewis told Rivals.

“The people there are what make Texas Tech special, along with the resources and elite academics, all while being coached by the best in the country,” he continued. “It’s hard to pass that up.”

Texas Tech has been surging in this recruitment since the spring, when the Red Raiders extended an offer to the four-star safety, who also plays running back for Iowa High.

Lewis is bullish about his fit in Lubbock under the direction of McGuire and the Texas Tech staff.

“Under Coach McGuire and the rest of the staff, I can reach my full potential,” he said. “That’s always been one of the end goals.”

He views Tech as the launching point to get there.