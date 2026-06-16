Red Raiders land commitment 4-star CB Joshua Banks: 'You can't find that energy everywhere'

Texas Tech has been tacking on the finishing pieces of a 2027 recruiting class ranked inside the top five nationally.

The latest domino to fall is four-star cornerback Joshua Banks, who declared for the Red Raiders on Tuesday over LSU, Arkansas, and others.

Banks made two visits to Lubbock this offseason after collecting an offer from Joey McGuire, James Blanchard, and this staff, including an official visit last weekend, which vaulted Texas Tech to the top for the No. 17 CB in the country.

“It’s honestly a thing of what didn’t they do — they have a good connection with their players, great relationships from the coaches down to the players,” Banks told Rivals. “It’s a great environment to be in, and the energy they give you … can’t find that everywhere.”

“What made them feel like it was the right choice was my family and me being able to sit down and talk to the staff, and them treating me like I’m home,” he added.

Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire gushed over the speedy cornerback prospect from Humble (Texas) Atascocita.

“Joshua Banks – Two-way player for one of the most dominant Texas high school programs in Atascocita (TX) high school. Operates at wide receiver and cornerback, showing off his top-end speed and ball skills on both sides of the ball. Possesses a quality frame with length that allows him to cover all types of receivers and attack the football in the air efficiently. Has excellent long speed, allowing him to run with any receiver. Has run sub 10.6 in the 100m during his junior track and field season. Shows such good ball tracking downfield, feels like he is always in the best position to go up and fight for the football. Displays loose hips and fluidity when maneuvering in space and working to stay in-phase while mirroring. Willing tackler in run support, has some physicality to his game, but wouldn’t say he’s the strongest tackler. Shows some dynamic playmaking as a returner, having returned multiple kicks and punts for touchdowns. Would like to see more polish in his technique and footwork in man coverage, but has the innate physical and athletic tools that make him such a coveted defensive back prospect.”