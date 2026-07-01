Relationships and development fuel Rashaad Silver's commitment to Arkansas

Arkansas had a hot month of June on the recruiting trail, and the Razorbacks continued their recruiting momentum by landing a commitment from Rashaad Silver on the first day of July.

The standout from Decatur (Ga.) Columbia became another key addition for Ryan Silverfield‘s staff after a recruitment that gained steam following an official visit to Fayetteville.

“They’ve recruited me very hard since they offered back in January,” Silver told Rivals. “I’ve gotten really close with Coach Woodson and Coach Wilson. Coach Woodson actually recruited me when he was at Georgia State. I like their coaching style and how much they pour into their players. That impressed me the most.”

Those connections were big, and there were other factors in his decision to be a Razorback.

“I feel like I’ll get some of the best development there,” he said. “There are more opportunities to get on the field early too. I see a good chance for early playing time at Arkansas. And after college, whether I’m blessed enough to make it to the league or not, I’ll have a great degree and a lot of connections.”

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Silver visited Fayetteville twice during the recruiting process, and each trip strengthened his belief that Arkansas was the right fit.

“I like the people,” he said. “It’s kind of like Georgia. It’s a college town where everybody supports the team, but I also liked how close everyone is. At Arkansas, it’s really like a brotherhood.”

Silver also believes in the first-year head coach.

“I think Coach Silverfield will turn the program around,” he said. “You saw what he did at Memphis over the last couple of years. What excites me the most is getting great development and becoming a great man for my future.”