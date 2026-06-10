Rivals 2025-26 High School Girls Flag Football National All-Americans

The end of the high school girls flag football season is over and what a season it was in 2025-26 as gridiron stars performed all across the country the past school year to electrify. We’re unveiling our first-ever National Girls Flag All-American list – the names you have been probably hearing about on the high school scene and some you may start hearing about for seasons to come. These female athletes aren’t just talented; they’re the ultimate game-changers from this past 2025-26 high school girls flag football campaign.

OFFENSE

QB: Makena Cook, Orange (CA) Orange Lutheran

The former Orange Lutheran quarterback, who is already committed to Georgia for soccer, had herself an incredible 2025 season for the Lancers and put up some eye-popping numbers. Cook ended the 2025 campaign throwing for an eye-popping 7,083 yards and 112 touchdowns for the Lancers and also added 313 and three scores on the ground. Cook has since transferred during the off-season to Sierra Canyon.

RB: Skylie Cid, Newport Harbor (CA)

Playing running back in high school girls flag football is predicated on more than taking a hand off and running up the middle or out wide, but also about your ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Cid did that about as well as anyone in the land, rushing for 277 yards, scoring four touchdowns. Catching the rock, the tailback had 105 grabs for 1,161 yards and 11 scores.

WR: Samaya Taylor-Jenkins, Chandler (AZ) Hamilton

When it comes to talented pass catchers, Taylor-Jenkins did it on the highest level out in the Grand Canyon State. Finishing up her senior year with a bang, the senior wide receiver ended up scoring 32 touchdowns on 121 catches and 1,783 yards. Not many receivers around the nation produced at the wide receiver position quite like Taylor-Jenkins.

WR: Deedee Dudley, Chicago (IL) Whitney Young

The 2027 wide receiver had her biggest high school girls flag football season yet and was easily one of the top producers from her state. Dudley finished this past season with 148 catches for 1,829 yards and 26 touchdowns. She increased her totals by 50 catches and 600-plus yards from the 2025 campaign.

WR: Sarah Williams, Tampa (FL) Robinson

The junior wide receiver was a major reason why Robinson was able to win the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 2A state championship last season, the program’s 10th straight title in a row. Williams led the Knights with 170 catches for 1,828 yards and scoring 43 touchdowns. Scary thought for opposing defenses is Walker is back for one more season.

ATH: Jaylani Palmer, Shadow Ridge (NV)

What didn’t Palmer do for Shadow Ridge on the offensive side of the ball? Arguably the state’s best player accumulated 3,610 all-purpose yards and 50 total touchdowns, with the athlete doing so through all three phases of offense. Palmer did it as a receiver (1,887 yards), quarterback (1,197 yards) and a runner (527 yards).

ATH: Marlie Phillips, Chandler (AZ) Hamilton

Phillips is a Class of 2028 and has set a bunch of state records along the way in Arizona after leading the Huskies to a second straight state crown. The Hamilton passer owns the season state record for passing yards (6,079), passing touchdowns (104) and completions (499). By the time it’s all said and done, we expect Phillips to own just about every Arizona state record in the passing department for girls flag football.

All-Purpose: Ariana Akey, Littleton (CO) Mountain Vista

Akey became the first ever player to commit to a Division I, Power 4 program when she announced her commitment to Nebraska back in mid-April. This past season was a prolific year for Akey as she completed 384 of 570 passes for 4,545 yards, 89 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, Akey rushed for 1,526 yards and 22 scores.

DEFENSE

Rusher: Izzy Greene, Agoura (CA)

Getting after the opposing quarterback is an absolute must in any level of football and Greene showcased her ability to do that every time she touched the gridiron. The Chargers’ tenacious rusher notched 161 flag pulls, 113 of those going for a loss and a ridiculous 111 sacks. Remember this name because she’s got one more season coming in 2026-27.

LB: Yaretzy Evidarte, Riverside (CA) Norte Vista

No player in the country pulled as many flags as Evidarte did for Norte Vista did this past season as the linebacker pulled an insane number of flags for the Braves. The senior capped her high school career pulling 321 total flags, with 24 of those going for a loss. Also on defense, Evidarte intercepted nine passes and batted away 14 others.

LB: Emily Johnson, Mission Viejo (CA)

The third straight player to start off our defensive first team also hails from the Golden State and playing against some of the top teams in the country, Johnson stood out game in and game out. Johnson ended the 2025 season with 217 total flag pulls, 10 going for a loss. The 5-foot-1 senior showed her versatility defending the pass, batting away 35 passes and picking off four others.

LB: Nia Pullie, Chicago (IL) Jones College Prep

The other Georgia commit was arguably the best linebacker in the state of Maryland and his play on the field for McDonogh School validated that on the field. Abrams, a true sideline-to-sideline linebacker, racked up 90 tackles, 15 going for a loss, 11 sacks and returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

DB: Zy’anna King, Gulfport (FL) Boca Ciega

No matter how you twist it or turn it, intercepting 41 passes on a team in the state of Florida is no easy task. That was what sophomore Zy’anna King was able to pull off for the Pirates, as she was also able to deflect 29 other passes away. King also helped out on offense, hauling in 60 passes for 1,250 yards and 16 scores.

DB: Julia Oberholtzer, Orange (CA) Orange Lutheran

Cook isn’t alone from Orange Lutheran in making our national Rivals All-American girls flag football team as Oberholtzer had a huge campaign from the defensive backfield for the Lancers. The senior defensive back tallied 137 flag pulls along with 16 interceptions and batting away 18 others.

DB: Paige Saunders, Lake Worth (FL) Dr. Joaquin Garcia

Another defensive back that put up some eye-popping numbers from the secondary was Saunders, who second the state of Florida in interceptions (32) and batted away passes (12). Regardless of the state she resides from, Saunders’s numbers were as impressive as it gets when it comes to a defensive back.

DB: Makyla Phillips, Tampa (FL) Robinson

Offensively, Robinson has always found ways to win games, but the defensive unit for the Knights established themselves as one of the better units down the stretch of the 2026 campaign. Phillips led the team with 15 interceptions, six passes batted away and 60 flag pulls. The junior will be back in the defensive backfield for head coach Josh Saunders next spring.

Second-Team All-America

QB: Azul Trujillo, Calexico (CA) Vincent Memorial Catholic

RB: Danielle Morales, Las Vegas (NV) Arbor View

WR: Emmi Merhi, Fort Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas

WR: Desirae Holley, Powder Springs (GA) McEachern

WR: Makenzie Walker, Ruskin (FL) Lennard

ATH: Shea Plantz, Tampa (FL) Alonso

ATH: Aubrey Fogel, Loxahatchee (FL) Seminole Ridge

All-purpose: Frantashia Williams, Deltona (FL)

Rusher: Tionna Waters, Lake Worth (FL) Dr. Joaquin Garcia

LB: Tina Majka, Park Ridge (IL) Maine South

LB: Audrey Vann, Las Vegas (NV) Centennial

LB: Lexi Roberts, Champlain (NY) Northeastern Clinton Senior

DB: Dezaria Hampton, Miami (FL) Northwestern

DB: Allyson Schmida, Irvine (CA) Crean Lutheran

DB: Janiya Zamora, San Bernardino (CA) Cajon

DB: Karla Timothy, Fort Pierce Central (FL)