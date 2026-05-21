Rivals 300 DB Dylin Bruce locks in summer commitment date

Huntington Beach (Calif.) athlete Dylin Bruce has all five official trips locked in and a summer commitment set.

Bruce is a high three-star and the No. 492 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He’s a four-story by Rivals.com, ranked the No. 292 player nationally and the No. 37 rated corner.

Bruce is a talented two-way player who is being recruited as a corner and a receiver. In nine games last season, he caught 31 passes for 434 yards and six touchdowns and added 22 tackles and picked off two passes, one for a touchdown from his corner spot. He also returned a punt and a kickoff for a score as well.

On the recruiting front, Bruce officially visited Northwestern back on May 8 and will head to Boise State at the end of the month (May 29). He has June trips locked in with Arizona State on the 5th, Vanderbilt on the 12 and Utah will be on the 19th.

“I’m set to commit on July 1,” Bruce said. “I think that date works and by that time, I’ll have all my official trips done and will be able to evaluate all my options. I’m exited to go through the process, finish out my visits and go from there.”

Bruce said he enjoyed his time at Northwestern.

“That was my first official visit and first time ever seeing Northwestern,” Bruce said. “It was a great visit and I really enjoyed spending a lot time with the coaches and players on the team.

“It was cool to see the day to day operation, how they run things there. They like me for corner and that’s actually where all my schools in my top five are recruiting me now. It was definitely a great experience overall and I have high interest there.”

Arizona State has a lot of buzz heading in to the bulk of the visits.

“Demetrice Martin is my lead recruiter and I’ve known him for a long time,” Bruce said. “He was on me when he was at UCLA. I’ve been to ASU unofficially before and loved it there so the interest is real.

“Vandy was the new school for me and I recently locked in that visit. “I love their academic support and the direction the football program is going.”

Boise State and Utah have been the mainstays in his recruitment.

“Those are the two school probably recruiting me the hardest in this process,” Bruce said. “I’ve been to both unofficially and really like both programs a lot.

“I love how they coach and develop. They get the most out of their players and that’s big for me.”