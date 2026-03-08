Rivals 4-star athlete Greydon Howell commits to Oklahoma

Broken Bow (Okla.) four-star athlete Greydon Howell has committed to Oklahoma, continuing what’s been a loaded weekend of recruiting wins for the Sooners.

The in-state playmaker is one of many blue-chippers that’s in Norman for Future Freaks weekend and he’s also one of many that’s leaving as a member of OU’s 2027 recruiting class.

Howell is the No. 425 overall prospect and No. 13 athlete in the cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 10 recruit in Oklahoma.

Rivals ranks as the 5-foot-11, 170-pounder as a four-star. He’s the No. 10 athlete and No. 7 player in the Sooner State, per the recently-updated Rivals300 rankings.

“Two things I would say is the pipeline to the NFL but also I’d be very good in space with the offense that they run,” Howell recently told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong when asked what stands out about OU. “They’re in the mix just from how they’ve been recruiting me and the level of ball they play in my home state.”

Oklahoma State and Baylor were also at the top of Howell’s recruitment, but the Sooners were trending heading into the spring and they’ve now landed the potential two-way star.

Howell is a four-sport athlete and plays quarterback for Broken Bow. Last fall, he threw for nearly 2,000 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for over 1,000 and 19 more scores. He finished with 3,063 total yards and also had two interceptions.