Rivals 4-star CB Evan Via commits to Stanford

Saint Louis Ladue Horton Watkins Rivals four-star cornerback Evan Via has committed to Stanford.

He chose the Cardinal after logging an official visit to Palo Alto over the weekend. Mizzou and Wisconsin were some of his other top schools.

“Stanford provides me the best opportunity to achieve my full potential both athletically and academically and that’s what made them the right choice,” Via told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman about his decision.

“The confidence and relationship the coaches have with each other really excite me. I have a lot of trust in their ability to develop me as a player and a young man. They’ve also showed me how capable they are of doing it too. The feeling my family and I had on our official visit made us know it was the right decision. The atmosphere and the coaches showed nothing but the good traits that we were interested in.”

Via is the No. 683 overall prospect and No. 73 CB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 10 player in Missouri.

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Rivals ranks the 6-foot, 175-pounder higher than other recruiting services. He checks in as the No. 167 recruit, No. 22 corner and No. 2 player in the Show-Me State, per the updated Rivals300 rankings.

Head coach Tavita Pritchard, general manager Andrew Luck and the Stanford staff have just landed arguably their most impressive commitment this cycle, going into the Midwest and plucking Via. Despite considering other usual high-profile suitors that roam the area, Via is locking in with the West Coast ACC program after getting a look at what it has to offer over the weekend.

Via becomes commit No. 11 for the Cardinal this cycle. He’s also the fifth pledge of the month, flanking Norman (Okla.) four-star tight end Ben Kolar and Tupelo (Miss.) three-star linebacker Devontray Brewer, among others.

This story will be updated.