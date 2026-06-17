Rivals 4-star CB Jaden Carey commits to Ohio State over Miami

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas Rivals four-star cornerback Jaden Carey announced his commitment to Ohio State on Wednesday evening.

He chose Ryan Day and the Buckeyes over Miami and Auburn. His father, Marcus, played for the Hurricanes with Miami head coach Mario Cristobal.

Carey is the No. 463 overall prospect and No. 45 CB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 39 recruit in Florida.

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Rivals ranks the 6-foot, 175-pounder higher than other recruiting services. He checks in as the No. 223 recruit, No. 27 corner and No. 21 player in the Sunshine State, per the updated Rivals300.

Position coach Tim Walton has won out for another blue-chipper, giving OSU its 15th total commit this cycle. The Buckeyes’ class now ranks 7th nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Ohio State and Miami emerged as the top two contenders in Carey’s recruitment. While the appeal of staying in-state and playing for the Hurricanes was tempting, he’s opted to head for Big Ten country.

“Just their all-around culture, their staff, their players,” Carey told Rivals’ Adam Gorney about OSU. “The main goal about that visit was to see how I fit in with the players and with the coaching staff and the culture. That was fun to see.”

“A big thing for me is development because I want to get to the next level,” he said. “Them having that resume of all their NFL experience on the coaching staff definitely has them as a priority for me.”

Buckeyes keep adding to Top-10 class

Ohio State isn’t unfamiliar with beating Miami in a big recruitment this cycle.

Back in December, The U was trending to land Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic Five-Star Plus+ EDGE David Jacobs leading into his decision, but literally minutes before, Jacobs informed the Buckeyes that he was choosing them and not the Hurricanes. He’s the No. 4 overall prospect and headlines the OSU haul.

Big Walnut (Ohio) five-star wide receiver Jamier Brown committed to the Buckeyes well over a year ago on Nov. 23, 2024. Much like Five-Star Plus+ WR signee Chris Henry Jr., Brown was a huge early get for the OSU staff. Despite the departure of vaunted receivers coach Brian Hartline, Brown, the No. 14 overall prospect and No. 3 WR in the nation, remains locked in with the in-state program.

The blue-chip playmakers are flanked by a quintet of offensive linemen. Liberty Center (Ohio) four-star IOL Kellen Wymer headlines as a top-100 prospect, while Pittsburgh Central Catholic four-star OT Jimmy Kalis is a top-300 recruit.

Carey adds to an impressive defensive back haul. June has also brought a commitment from Massillon (Ohio) Washington four-star cornerback Deontay Malone. Cibolo (Texas) Steele four-star safety Eli Johnson and Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna three-star safety Angelo Smith have both been committed since last year.

The up-to-date Ohio State recruiting class can be seen here.