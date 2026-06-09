Rivals 4-star CB Semajay Robinson flips commitment from Penn State to Virginia

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard four-star cornerback Semajay Robinson has flipped his commitment from Penn State to Virginia, he tells Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

Robinson had been pledged to the Nittany Lions since March 28, when he chose them over Mississippi State, Virginia, Auburn, Texas Tech and a host of others. He was PSU’s first commitment in the 2027 class for Matt Campbell and Co., opting to pull the trigger on his decision during a visit to campus in late March.

He never fully closed the door on other schools though and visited the Cavaliers over the May 31 weekend. A little less than 10 days later, he is a key commit for Tony Elliott.

Robinson played his junior season at nearby Palm Beach Central before transferring to Dillard for his final year at the high school level. Last fall, he was credited with 17 tackles and a pass breakup in 11 games. In March, he made a significant rankings jump in the Rivals300 to No. 255 overall.

Tony Elliott and Co. get big win in flipping Robinson

In addition to ranking as a top-300 prospect nationally, he checks in as the country’s No. 34 cornerback and No. 30 player in the Sunshine State.

“Robinson makes high-level plays on the football,” Rivals Scouting Director Charles Power told BWI in February. “I really like his ability to track, locate and get his head around to make plays on the ball in the air. He’s another player we need to keep learning more about, but I like his junior film and he looks to have the traits that you value at the position, especially the ball skills and natural cover ability.”

The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder is the eighth commitment for the Cavaliers in the 2027 class, joining a class previously headlined by three-star quarterback Lonnie Andrews III. Virginia’s class ranks No. 54 nationally and No. 14 in the ACC.