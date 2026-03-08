Rivals 4-star QB Jack Sorgi decommits from Louisville

Lizton (Ind.) Tri-West four-star quarterback Jack Sorgi has decommitted from Louisville, according to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong and Hayes Fawcett.

He was pledged to the Cardinals since June 26, but is now back on the board amidst a rampant push from Wisconsin, the school his father, former NFL QB Jim Sorgi, played for.

Rivals ranks the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder higher than other recruiting services. He’s the No. 169 recruit and No. 15 QB in the recently-updated Rivals300.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies, Sorgi is the No. 382 overall prospect, No. 28 QB and No. 8 player in Indiana in the 2027 cycle.

Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals worked quick to land an early pledge from the rising signal-caller, but the Badgers have remained in the picture heading into the heart of the spring. A January trip to Madison really helped kick the tires.

“Yeah, just obviously my dad’s alma mater,” Sorgi told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong last month about his interest in the Big Ten program. “Went up there absolutely loved everything about it. The campus, the coaching staff. Coach Kenny Guiton, the QB coach, have a great relationship with him. The way they reach out every week, just calling me, texting me is amazing, and yeah, I’m excited to get up there as well.”

Luke Fickell and Co. look to have the momentum with Sorgi no longer in the fold for Louisville. Earlier this week, Wiltfong logged a pick for the Badgers to flip him.

“He visited Madison in June and will return for a spring visit and an official,” wrote Wiltfong. “Others could offer but right now the momentum is with Wisconsin.”