Rivals 4-star QB Kevin Verpaele commits to USF

Merritt Island (Fla.) Rivals four-star quarterback Kevin Verpaele has committed to USF, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He chose the Bulls after decommitting from Pitt on Tuesday. Verpaele is a USF legacy as his father and uncle played in Tampa.

Verpaele is the No. 486 overall prospect and No. 31 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 41 recruit in Florida.

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Rivals ranks the 6-foot-2.5 passer higher than other recruiting services. He checks in as the No. 22 QB and No. 29 player in the Sunshine State, per the Rivals300.

Verpaele is a major get for new head coach Brian Hartline and USF. He now headlines the AAC program’s 2027 class and will be a catalyst for USF recruiting moving forward.

Scouting Kevin Verpaele

Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote this about Verpaele following a strong showing at Rivals’ Miami camp in February:

“Kevin Verpaele put together the best day from start to finish among the quarterbacks at Rivals Camp Miami. The Merritt Island (Fla.) High passer showed a live arm and the ability to drive the football downfield with noticeable zip. The football jumped out of his hand and he delivered tight spirals for much of the afternoon. Verpaele looks to have quality mechanics and showed the ability to replicate his throwing motion with little variance in drills.”