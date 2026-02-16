Rivals Camp Series: Recruiting intel from Miami

After a very good start in Atlanta a couple of weeks ago, the Rivals Camp Series headed South to Miami. Around 200 athletes competed at this event, and half a dozen states were represented.

There are a lot of names to know and storylines to follow.

5-star OT Mark Matthews

When Mark Matthews arrived on Sunday, he immediately drew attention. The five-star offensive tackle out of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas is one of the premier prospects in the country, and the nation’s top programs are firmly in pursuit.

After multiple conversations throughout the weekend, the buzz continues to center on Miami.

“There is a lot to like about Miami,” Matthews told Rivals. “It is close to home, they are great offensive line teachers, they are winning, and I always have a good time when I am there. I know I will be back for the spring and for an official visit.”

The hometown program has positioned itself as the team to beat heading into the spring stretch. The relationships are strong, the developmental track record up front resonates, and proximity to home adds another layer of comfort.

That said, Miami has legitimate competition.

Texas A&M made a major impression when Matthews visited College Station in the fall. The Aggies have steadily gained momentum.

“That visit was big for me. I had a great time. They have come in and gotten to know me, my family and made us feel very important. Texas A&M has moved up, for sure.”

Georgia is firmly in the mix as well. The Bulldogs got Matthews on campus and, like Miami and Texas A&M, are set to receive an official visit. While there may be slightly more current chatter around the Aggies than Georgia, both SEC programs are legitimate contenders.

Still, as the process moves toward spring visits and official visit season, Matthews’ recruitment begins with Miami — and the Hurricanes remain in control of the narrative.

4-star WR Julius Jones

Julius Jones, a Top 100 prospect out of St. Thomas Aquinas, has trimmed his list to eight schools. As the spring approaches, however, a smaller tier appears to be separating — and the buzz centers on Notre Dame and Oregon.

“I will be back at Oregon on April 4, then take an official visit there on June 5,” Jones said. “Oregon is making it hard on me. They are doing a really good job recruiting me. Coach Douglas and I have a great relationship.”

Oregon’s consistency and attention to detail have resonated. The Ducks are firmly in the fight.

Still, Notre Dame carries significant weight.

“Notre Dame is doing a great job too. I talk to Coach Freeman a lot. He tells me I am extremely important to him, and he and the staff shows me a lot of love. I like the staff and it is a great fit up there. My dad played there, I grew up a big fan and Notre Dame will always be high on my list.”

The legacy connection is real, and the Irish continue to recruit him with purpose. The relationships inside the building remain strong.

Florida has gained momentum since a January visit. LSU remains involved. Texas has been in steady communication as well.

But heading into the spring visit window and official visit season, this recruitment runs through Notre Dame and Oregon.

4-star OL Sean Tatum

Miami has positioned itself at the top for four-star offensive lineman Sean Tatum out of Port Saint Lucie (Fla.) John Carroll.

The Hurricanes were the first to offer, and no program has hosted Tatum more times than Miami. That early belief and consistent communication have Mario Cristobal’s staff out in front.

“Miami is recruiting me so hard,” Tatum said. “They believed in me first, they’ve made me feel very important and they’re on top. It’s Miami in the lead, then Florida and Tennessee right behind them.”

Tatum has official visits scheduled with all three programs and plans to attend multiple spring practices, setting up a pivotal stretch in his recruitment as the summer approaches.

4-star WR Amare Patterson

Florida and Georgia set the tone early with January visits, and the two SEC powers are now battling for the top spot with four-star wide receiver Amare Patterson.

“Georgia and Florida are in that 1-2 range,” Patterson said. “They are both recruiting me hard. I have official visits set up to both schools. They are definitely top contenders.”

Both programs have prioritized Patterson, and the return trips this summer will be pivotal in separating the two.

A third contender is emerging. LSU extended an offer last week, immediately grabbing Patterson’s attention. A first visit to Baton Rouge is expected this spring, giving the Tigers a chance to make a move.

Heading into the spring, the battle between the SEC rivals remains tight for the playmaker out of Bluffton (S.C.). Upcoming visits will carry significant weight in how this recruitment unfolds.

4-star CB Jaden Carey

St. Thomas Aquinas safety Jaden Carey continues to see his recruitment surge. After adding an offer from Georgia last week, the rising defensive back now sits at 40 total offers — and the momentum is not slowing down.

Florida made a significant impression during Carey’s January visit to Gainesville, and there is tangible buzz around the Gators entering the spring. Sources indicate Jon Sumrall’s program is firmly in the mix, and potentially on top for Carey.

“Auburn, Florida and Ohio State are battling for the top spot,” Carey said. “Those three schools develop players and continue to have strong relationships with me and my family.”

The relationships and track record for development are separating contenders from the pack. Carey will return to Florida on March 7 and is set to visit Ohio State on April 17. Additional visits are currently being scheduled as he works through the next phase of his recruitment.

“The schools recruiting me hardest are those three, Georgia, Ole Miss and Miami,” Carey added.

4-star WR Jamarin Simmons

Clemson continues to hold the early edge for Jamarin Simmons, one of the top playmakers in the Sunshine State. The Tigers have built momentum through multiple visits, and more trips are already locked in. Simmons will return March 7 and take an official visit May 29.

“I love Coach Grisham,” Simmons said. “Clemson has always been high on my list. The coaching staff is great, and I just like how they do things up there.”

Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Miami are also firmly in the mix. Of that group, Florida State is viewed as the closest challenger.

“I know I will take an official visit to Florida State. I had a great time at their Junior Day and the coaches have been recruiting me hard.”

4-star WR Ah’Mari Stevens

Ah’Mari Stevens showed up Sunday in Miami shorts, flashing “The U” with his hands. The four-star receiver out of Chaminade Madonna remains firmly committed, but he is not shutting down the process.

“I feel great about Miami,” Stevens said. “It is home, I can be that hometown hero and I have real relationships with the staff.”

The in-state program has positioned itself well. Familiarity, proximity and strong ties inside the building continue to anchor his pledge. Flipping him will not be easy.

That said, LSU has gained traction since the coaching transition in Baton Rouge. George McDonald has made Stevens a priority, and the communication has been consistent.

“LSU is coming hard. They came to see me in January and they always put out top receivers. I will be there for an official visit for sure.”

Georgia, Tennessee and Texas were also mentioned as programs firmly in the mix.

Miami holds the commitment and the edge, but official visit season will be important. LSU, in particular, is applying pressure.

4-star OL Reed Ramsier

Multiple programs remain squarely in the mix for Reed Ramsier, one of Florida’s top offensive line prospects, but the race appears to be tightening at the top.

“It’s really between Miami and Auburn at the top,” Ramsier said. “Both schools are making me feel like a priority. Miami is known for their development up front and a lot of my friends go there. Auburn’s staff feels genuine. The people are next level.”

Auburn, under Alex Golesh and the new staff, has made a significant push over the last few months. The communication has been consistent, and the personal touch has resonated. Miami, meanwhile, has maintained steady momentum. The Hurricanes’ reputation for offensive line development and longstanding relationships in South Florida continue to carry weight.

Ramsier currently has one official visit locked in — Auburn on June 12 — but that list is expected to expand as the spring unfolds. He has unofficial visits scheduled to Clemson (March 7), Florida (March 10), Texas (March 28) and Miami (April 3), with another trip to Auburn also planned this spring.

With more than 40 offers on the table, Ramsier is in no rush. A summer commitment is the target, and the criteria are clear.

“I’m looking for a school that can develop me to go play in the NFL,” he said. “I also want a school with the right people and culture.”

4-star DL Maleek Lee

Booker defensive lineman Maleek Lee continues to surge up boards. With close to 30 offers in hand, Lee has established himself as one of the top defensive prospects in the Sunshine State — and one SEC program is gaining momentum.

Florida made a strong move in January when Lee visited The Swamp for the first time. The trip allowed him to get an in-depth look at the new staff and the direction of the program.

“The energy at Florida stood out when I was there, and they treated me like I was one of their own,” Lee said. “Florida is high on my list and they will definitely get an official visit.”

Lee plans to return to Gainesville this spring to see the Gators practice, another opportunity to evaluate development, scheme fit and culture.

Two additional programs have also made a lasting impression: Louisville and Ohio State.

4-star WR Jaiden Kelly-Murray

The wide receiver out of Oceanside Collegiate Academy in South Carolina is up to 38 offers and he has lined up numerous spring visits and official visits.

Jaiden Kelly-Murray has spring visits lined up to Illinois (March 23), Memphis (March 25), Virginia Tech (April 3), Vanderbilt (April 9), Michigan State (April 14) and Wake Forest (April 16). Those trips will lead directly into a packed official visit schedule.

He has four official visits locked in: Virginia Tech (May 29-31), Illinois (June 5-7), Wake Forest (June 13-15) and South Carolina (June 19-21).

Illinois, South Carolina and Wake Forest are recruiting him the hardest entering the spring, and there is early separation at the top.

“Illinois is in the lead right now,” Kelly-Murray said. “Just because of the relationship me and Coach Shepp have. He always calls and checks up on me and shows that I’m a main priority to him.”

South Carolina is running a close second. Kelly-Murray’s timeline is clear. He plans to commit after completing his official visits, likely in July.

“When I pick that school, it’ll be the school that can develop me as a player but also as a person.”

4-star WR DeMarcus DeRoche

Schools continue to push for Miami commit DeMarcus DeRoche, but the versatile athlete out of Cardinal Gibbons remains firm with the Hurricanes despite a wave of new offers from Missouri, Ohio State, Texas and West Virginia.

“Miami is a great school,” DeRoche said. “I have been committed to them for a while and I like the coaches a lot. Frank Tucker is my guy, and we have a great relationship. I talk to Coach Cristobal a lot too. He is very involved and that means a lot. He took Miami to the championship game this season and I see Miami winning it all next year.”

Miami stays in regular communication, but there is significant competition working to flip him.

“Florida is recruiting me very hard. Coach Sumrall, Coach McKissack and other coaches are on me. I haven’t visited since the new staff took over, but I have been to Florida before.

“Texas is coming hard too. They came by the school, they have shown a lot of interest, and they want me to visit. I am still learning about Texas, but it is a good program. I have an official visit set there for June 19.”

Multiple schools are pushing for DeRoche, and we expect him to take visits in the coming months.

4-star OT JJ Brown

Four-star offensive tackle JJ Brown out of Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview is letting the process play out — and doing it the right way.

Spring visits are still being finalized as Brown works to get on multiple campuses in March, but his official visit schedule is already taking shape. He will be at Pitt on May 29, Georgia on June 5 and Auburn on June 12.

Heading into the spring, those three programs are firmly in the mix.

“Georgia, Auburn and Pitt are definitely high on my list,” Brown said. “A few schools are doing a great job making me feel like a priority, staying consistent and building real relationships.”

Brown has no clear leader at this point and is approaching the process with patience.

“I don’t really have a set favorite right now,” he said. “Pitt, Georgia, Auburn and Kentucky have all stood out in different ways. It’s been more about the relationships I’m building with the coaches and how consistent they’ve been with communication. That’s big for me.”

Development is at the center of his evaluation. The 6-foot-5-plus tackle is focused on long-term growth — on and off the field.

“I’m just focused on building real connections, taking my official visits and finding the best fit development-wise, academically and culturally,” Brown said. “The brand side is important too, but I want it to grow the right way — through work, consistency and the right program fit.”

CB Jemari Foreman

Jemari Foreman remains locked in with Florida State, but other programs continue to push. The Plantation (Fla.) cornerback is sitting on 25 offers and committed to Florida State in September. Despite ongoing interest from across the country, Foreman says his pledge to the Seminoles remains firm.

“My commitment to FSU is very strong,” Foreman said. “They treat me like family. It’s a great feeling, and me and Evan Cooper’s bond is very strong.”

Foreman was back in Tallahassee for junior day and also made a stop at Auburn last month. Even while committed, he continues to evaluate and build relationships, though no additional spring visits are set at this time.

He does have one official visit locked in — to Florida State from June 12-14. No other official visits have been scheduled.

The Seminoles are joined by Cal and Oklahoma as the programs pushing hardest. Pittsburgh has also caught his attention.

“I’m looking around at other schools, but my commitment at FSU is still going strong.”

DL Stive-Bentley Keumajou

Stive-Bentley Keumajou made the move from Canada to South Florida and has quickly emerged as a defensive lineman to know at Coral Gables. With well over 20 offers, his recruitment is accelerating heading into the spring.

He did not get out for visits in January, but that will change soon. Keumajou is planning trips to Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami and Nebraska over the next few months.

Two SEC programs have separated themselves early.

“My top schools right now are Florida and Auburn,” Keumajou said. “Both schools have made me feel like a top priority from the coaches to the fans. I have an official visit set up to Florida on May 29 and then to Auburn on June 5.”

Those two have set the pace, but others remain firmly in the mix. Kentucky, Louisville and Texas are doing a strong job staying involved as Keumajou evaluates his options heading into a pivotal stretch of visits.

WR Elias Pearl

Elias Pearl is a fast-rising playmaker out of Port Charlotte is approaching 20 offers after a strong offseason stretch. In January, he made stops at Clemson, Florida and Georgia — trips that helped further shape his board.

More visits are on the horizon this spring. Pearl is looking to get to Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech, though no additional dates are locked in at this time.

He does, however, have three official visits scheduled.

“I will be at Virginia Tech on May 29, Georgia on June 5 and Ole Miss on June 12,” Pearl said. “Georgia, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech have been keeping the most contact, so those are high on my list.”

The most buzz is around the Bulldogs and Pearl plans to move with purpose through the process.

“I expect I’ll commit by the end of summer,” he said. “A school that will develop me on and off the field, helping me reach the next level and preparing me for my future, will be big in my decision.”

DL Tyler Alexander

Tyler Alexander is a major target for Florida, and the big defensive lineman out of Palm Beach Central has the Gators on top.

“I was at Florida in January and they have shown me a lot of love,” Alexander said. “I will be back this spring, then take my official visit on June 12. Florida has a great staff. They are intense and have a lot of passion.

“It is close to home, I have family up there and Florida has the edge right now.”

Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas and Texas A&M are schools Alexander wants to visit this spring.

QB James Perrone

James Perrone thought about reclassifying to 2026, but the St. Thomas Aquinas signal-caller remains committed to USF and will stay in the 2027 class, giving himself one more run at another state title this fall.

“I’m committed to USF and I love what is happening with that program,” Perrone said. “It is on the upswing with a great inflow of talent from the portal, a great head coach in Brian Hartline and the new stadium coming. I’m a Florida native, so I obviously love that it’s in Florida. There’s no reason they can’t do what Indiana did.

“I’m pumped to get up there and be a factor and contribute to the team as a true freshman. I know I will mentally thrive in that offense — getting the ball out, putting up points. My legs help me make plays and keep my eyes downfield.”

USF remains in a strong position, but other programs continue to communicate. Auburn and Virginia Tech are both staying involved.

There is familiarity with Auburn, as members of the former USF staff are now on the Tigers’ staff, creating a natural connection. Perrone is eyeing visits to both Auburn and Virginia Tech, though his commitment to the Bulls remains intact.

SAF Alan Blackshear

Florida State was the only program Alan Blackshear visited in January, and that trip has the Seminoles in a strong early position with the Miami Carol City safety.

“Florida State is recruiting me the hardest,” Blackshear said. “They have gotten to know me, and they have shown me they like my character and the game. I have only been there once, but I had a great time. I like the coaches a lot too and they are my top school.”

The staff in Tallahassee has prioritized relationship-building and consistent communication, and it has resonated. =

At the same time, his recruitment is expanding nationally. New offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon and Texas A&M have come in, adding blueblood competition to the mix.

WR Austin Coles

St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver Austin Coles holds 19 offers, and one program has begun to separate from the pack.

“Kentucky, Minnesota and Rutgers are definitely recruiting me hard and making me feel important,” Coles said. “Kentucky is in the lead.”

The Wildcats’ consistent communication and emphasis on building a strong relationship have helped them move to the front of his recruitment, though Coles remains open as the process continues.

He has not finalized any spring visits or official visits yet, but those plans are expected to come together soon. While a spring commitment is possible, Coles is keeping his timeline flexible.

“My commitment could be between April and July,” he said. “I’m not certain yet because I’m going to wait until after my official visits.”

RB Arwin Jackson

Arwin Jackson continues to solidify himself as one of South Florida’s premier playmakers. The dynamic running back out of Carol City holds over 20 offers, and his recruitment picked up even more momentum in January when Florida State, Kentucky and Oregon entered the picture.

One of those programs did not waste time making a statement.

“Oregon definitely has my interest,” Jackson said. “It has been a dream school of mine since I was a kid. Coach Samples and Coach Terry let me know that they really like me when they came down to see me. They really like my tape and they want me to be a guy their offensive line blocks for.”

That message resonated.

Jackson is set to visit Oregon Ducks football on March 14, giving him an opportunity to see the program up close and continue building on that early momentum.

Other visits are beginning to take shape as well. Trips to Georgia Tech, Indiana and Miami are in the works, with Miami firmly in the mix near the top of his board.

TE Landon Wolny

Tight end Landon Wolny out of Naples (Fla.) Community School of Naples is sitting on 31 offers and entering a pivotal stretch of his recruitment.

Wolny did not make any January visits due to an internship, but his spring calendar is quickly filling up. He plans to visit Notre Dame on March 21, along with trips to Yale, South Carolina, Texas Tech and potentially others. Official visits are in the process of being scheduled and should be finalized soon.

At this stage, Notre Dame has positioned itself out front.

“Notre Dame has definitely been hard to beat,” Wolny said. “Coach Bivin and coach Freeman have built a good relationship with me. I love the tradition they have at Notre Dame, and them being a prestigious school as well as top-notch athletics sets the bar high.”

While the Fighting Irish may have the edge, the race remains competitive. South Carolina and Yale have also made significant impressions, and Colorado is firmly in the mix.

“South Carolina is special — from the culture to the fans,” Wolny said. “Perfection is the expectation, and I think that’s what separates the good from the great. And they’re great.”

Wolny emphasized that relationships and program culture will ultimately determine his decision. He plans to commit this spring, making the upcoming visits critical.

“The most important thing I’m looking for is a strong relationship with the coach and the culture the college has.”

DB Samari Howard

Cornerback Samari Howard of St. Thomas Aquinas continues to see steady momentum in his recruitment, now holding close to 30 offers as he heads into a critical offseason stretch.

Howard did not take any visits in January, but that will change soon. While no spring trips are locked in, he is looking to get to West Virginia, Pitt and possibly USF over the next few months. One visit is already set — an official visit to West Virginia on May 29.

As things stand, two programs are separating from the pack.

“Pitt and WVU are definitely doing the best job,” Howard said. “They text me every day and just make me feel like I would fit great into the program.”

Howard plans to commit before the start of his senior season, making the spring and early summer evaluation period pivotal. When it comes time to make a decision, the criteria are clear.

“What’s most important is that I feel like I’m home,” he said. “I want to get developed and also I want them to teach me how to become a man off the field.”

QB DJ Hunter

DJ Hunter, the quarterback at Buford (Ga.), committed to Kentucky when Mark Stoops was leading the program. With a change at the top and Will Stein now in charge, momentum in his recruitment is shifting.

“I’m still open to exploring other options,” Hunter said. “January was a good month for me. Auburn, Vanderbilt, Florida State, USF, UAB, Virginia Tech and Kennesaw State are some schools that came to see me.”

Several programs have quickly moved onto his radar as communication increases.

“USF, Florida State, Maryland and West Virginia are some schools on my radar. I am still working through my spring schedule, but I’ve talked to Maryland and West Virginia about official visits.”

2028 4-star QB Neimann Lawrence

There continues to be buzz surrounding quarterback Neimann Lawrence and the possibility of a move from the 2028 class into 2027. That decision remains under discussion, but it is one to monitor closely over the coming months. Regardless of classification, the Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage standout is one of the most coveted signal-callers in the country — and his recruitment reflects it.

Miami has long been viewed as the program to beat. Two SEC powers — Texas and Texas A&M — have made significant moves.

“Miami knows me well,” Lawrence said. “I have been going there since the seventh grade. That staff has always made me feel like a priority. They are definitely up there on my list.

“Texas is too. I like Texas A&M a lot as well. I will visit both schools again this spring. Dia Bell and I train together, and I have a great connection with the Texas staff. The coaches at A&M have been great. I met with them in January and I like what they are doing with the program.”

Ohio State Buckeyes football remains firmly in the mix as well. Lawrence has been to Columbus roughly half a dozen times and continues to maintain strong relationships there.

An early decision is firmly on the table, with Lawrence trending toward a commitment sooner rather than later.

2028 4-star WR Tromon Isaac

Tromon Isaac is one of the South Florida playmakers to know in the 2028 class. The wide receiver out of Chaminade-Madonna already holds close to three dozen offers, and his recruitment accelerated in a major way to start 2026.

“I picked up offers from UCF, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Liberty, USF, Connecticut, Michigan, Minnesota and Texas in January,” Isaac said. “A lot of those schools came in to see me and they all made some big plays for me.”

January was a heavy in-school evaluation period for Young, with multiple staffs making face-to-face contact and pushing hard to build early relationships. Even without extensive travel this offseason, several programs have positioned themselves near the top of his board.

Isaac has not taken many visits yet, but three schools currently stand out.

“Ole Miss, Texas and Miami have my interest right now,” he said. “They actually talked to me about how college is, and I can see that they are really interested in me going to their school.”

2028 QB Austan Cristiaan

Austan Cristiaan is a talented 2028 quarterback at Community School of Naples is approaching double-digit offers, and a strong January evaluation period helped several programs position themselves early in his recruitment.

Among the schools that have already offered, Virginia Tech, Arkansas and USF currently have his attention.

“Virginia Tech because Coach Crist and I have spent a lot of time together and he’s watched me throw at school,” Cristiaan said. I visited Penn State in the fall for a game, and now with James Franklin at Virginia Tech it would be a great fit.

“I was up at Arkansas for the spring game and got to spend a lot of time at the facilities and with the coaches. Fayetteville is a great place and I could see myself there.

“USF jumped up there because of the energy I felt with the coaching staff in January and Brian Hartline being there now.”

A busy spring is ahead. Christaan plans to compete at the Elite 11 regional in Indianapolis and will make additional campus stops in early March.

“I’ll be at Elite 11 in Indianapolis and plan to make stops at Notre Dame and Illinois on March 2. I will also visit Clemson, Auburn, USF, Florida State and Virginia Tech.”

2028 QB Blake McCullough

Blake McCullough entered the new year with an offer from Toledo. He added FAU and FIU in January. An in-state school has emerged as a favorite for the 2028 quarterback out of Orlando Bishop Moore.

“I really like FAU, and they could be a top school for me,” McCullough said. “I went on a game day visit there this fall and I really enjoyed it. The coaches are great and the campus is really nice.”

Many more schools are on his radar. Liberty, Michigan State and Rutgers were some of the schools that stopped by in January. Duke, East Carolina, Florida State and USF are also showing interest.

2028 EDGE Alexander Beltran

Alexander Beltran is another Chaminade-Madonna prospect seeing his recruitment take off. The 2028 EDGE defender already holds eight offers and added several significant programs in January.

West Virginia, Boston College, Tennessee and Oklahoma all extended offers last month, giving Beltran a strong early foundation nationally.

He did not take any visits in January, but Oklahoma’s edge coach Miguel Chavis made a lasting impression during an in-school stop.

“Coach Chavis went in depth on the program and its history,” Beltran said. “I know he watched my film because he gave me insights on my game — my strengths, weaknesses and how I can improve. That meant everything to me. It showed I am highly recruited by them.”

Even at this early stage, two programs stand out.

“Miami and Oklahoma,” Beltran said. “Miami has always been on my list because I’m from the city and they’ve been amazing at producing defensive ends. Oklahoma has been one of the top programs year after year and they produce a lot of great athletes that go to the league and dominate.”

2028 QB Jackson Stecher

Jackson Stecher is quickly becoming a name to know in the 2028 class. The quarterback out of Oviedo (Fla.) Lake Brantley holds close to 20 offers, with FAU and USF jumping in during January.

His only visit last month was to Florida State — and the Seminoles made it count.

“Florida State has been a school that I love visiting,” Stecher said. “The culture, atmosphere and relationships I have with the staff over there are special.

“Coach Austin Tucker came to see me in January too. The relationship we’ve created since he’s been hired as the QB coach is awesome. He’s a really great guy and an awesome role model as a position coach.”

The comfort level in Tallahassee is clear, and Stecher confirmed he will “definitely” return this spring. Early in the process, Florida State has positioned itself firmly among the programs to beat.

2028 WR Tony Brown III

Tony Brown III is a 2028 wide receiver out of Miami (Fla.) Columbus is quickly building momentum on the recruiting trail, closing in on 20 offers before even entering the heart of his high school career.

Several of those offers came in January, including Kentucky, Oregon, SMU, Louisville, Pitt and Missouri — a sign that major programs are already identifying upside in the young pass-catcher.

His recruitment is still in its early stages, but one SEC program made a particularly strong impression last month.

“Head coach Will Stein and wide receivers coach Joe Price III of Kentucky made a strong impression on me in January,” Brown said. “They really loved my film and complimented me on my dominant presence on the field and how big I play for my size.”

The Wildcats have positioned themselves firmly in the mix, but they are not alone.

“Oregon, Kentucky, Pitt and SMU definitely have my interest,” Brown said. “I believe these schools have a proven history of developing and maximizing players who possess my style of play while giving me the ‘best of both worlds,’ which is earning a degree that carries real weight.”

At this stage, Brown remains open in the process and is focused on learning more about each program. When it comes to visits, he already has a short list in mind.

“I’m open when it comes down to visiting, but I would want to visit Oregon, Kentucky, SMU and Pitt for sure.”

2028 LB Steven Moore

2028 linebacker Steven Moore of Miami (Fla.) Central is already one of the more heavily recruited defenders in South Florida, holding more than two dozen offers before the end of his sophomore year.

In January, Moore added offers from Kentucky, Missouri and West Virginia, further expanding a list that continues to grow at a steady pace.

More than 10 programs made their way to see him during the contact period, reinforcing just how high his stock sits early in the 2028 cycle. That momentum will carry into a busy spring.

“I will be at Nebraska on March 26,” Moore said. “I am planning to lock in visits to Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Miami.”

While Moore has his eye on a list of schools, three have created early separation.

“Coach Heatherman is my guy at Miami,” Moore said. “I have a great relationship with him and I trust him. He came by to see me multiple times and showed me a lot of love at my game-day visits.”

Auburn has also positioned itself firmly in the mix.

“I like coach Durkin a lot at Auburn. He came down to see me and I visited there last spring. We have been building that relationship.”

Georgia Tech rounds out his early top group.

“Coach Eubanks and their recruiting coordinator have been building a relationship with me, and they have invited me up a lot, so I like them too. There are a couple other schools, but those are my top three.”

With consistent communication, spring visits on the calendar and multiple Power Four programs pushing hard, Moore’s recruitment is only beginning to take shape — and the competition for the Miami Central standout is already intense.

2028 CB Andre Jones

Andre Jones is quickly emerging as one of the top 2028 defensive backs in South Florida. The St. Thomas Aquinas standout is up to 18 offers, with Kentucky, Pitt, Georgia Tech, Purdue and Boston College extending scholarships in January.

A few programs have separated themselves early.

“Kentucky, Florida State and Georgia Tech stand out right now,” Jones said. “I feel like all of their coaching staffs are very welcoming and I also like how they are developing players.”

There is also legacy in play. Jones has deep ties to Notre Dame and is planning a spring visit to South Bend.

2028 WR Antron Branch

McArthur 2028 athlete Antron Branch has 30-plus offers already. Big offers came in last month. Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech were some that put their name in the hat.

It is early, but after meeting with coaches in January, two schools have emerged as early favorites.

“Virginia Tech and Nebraska have my interest right now. I’m visiting both of those schools in March.

The coaches have been showing me a lot of love and i’m looking for a coach who can take care of my family. They made a strong impression on me.”

2028 QB Brady Quinn

Brady Quinn is quickly gaining traction in the 2028 quarterback class. The Chaminade-Madonna signal-caller is already over two dozen offers and continues to draw national attention.

In January, Quinn added offers from Kentucky, SMU and Florida State, further expanding a list that spans multiple Power conferences.

While he did not take any visits in January, several coaches made a strong impression during in-school stops.

“Marcus Freeman and Coach Gino from Notre Dame talked to me for a long time and we had a great conversation,” Quinn said. “Will Stein and Joe Sloan from Kentucky told me about what they are building and said they can’t wait to get me up there. Coach Sumrall from Florida — you can tell he’s fired up about this season. He gives off great vibes and energy.”

Even this early in the process, a handful of programs have his attention.

“Indiana, Kentucky, Florida, Miami and Syracuse,” Quinn said. “Those are programs I have great relationships with and can see myself at.”

Spring travel plans are beginning to take shape as well. Quinn expects to visit the three in-state programs — Florida, Miami and Florida State — while also working to get to Kentucky, Indiana, Notre Dame, Purdue and SMU in the coming months.

2029 DL Kymani Nicholas

Kymani Nicholas has emerged as one of the top defensive line prospects in the 2029 cycle. The Bishop Verot standout picked up multiple offers during January’s evaluation period, including from Boston College, Liberty, Louisville and UCF.

Nicholas first drew attention when he received an offer from Miami and USF last year, and that early interest helped position him as a sought-after recruit entering this calendar year.

“I visited Miami over the last summer,” Nicholas said. “I attended a camp, performed well, then went into Coach Taylor’s office and secured my second Division I offer. What stands out to me about Miami is the coaching staff — everybody wants the same achievement and is all in on one goal. And the fan base is amazing.”

Beyond Miami, Syracuse has also made a strong impression. Nicholas listed that program as another school he likes, and he plans to get a broader look at schools outside Florida this spring.

With trips to Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin under consideration, his recruitment will cover several regions and schemes before official visits take shape.

2029 DL Meshi Dobson

Meshi Dobson is approaching 30 offers — and he is still just a freshman. The 2029 defensive lineman out of Plantation added Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas in January, further elevating what has quickly become one of the fastest-growing offer sheets in South Florida.

Dobson was back in Tallahassee in January for Junior Day at Florida State, and the visit strengthened his connection with the staff.

“Coach Nick Williams and the defensive staff made me feel like I was one of their players already,” Dobson said. “Coach Nick reminds me of my defensive line coach and mentor, Coach Strong.”

Florida State has positioned itself well early, and Dobson plans to return in the coming months as relationships continue to develop.

National programs are also prioritizing the freshman standout. Ohio State and Oklahoma are two visits Dobson hopes to lock in soon.

“I love Coach Miguel Chavis’ energy. I am a high-energy guy and he matches my energy well,” Dobson said. “Coach Larry Johnson spoke highly of me to my coaches and told them I am one of the one-percent guys. I want to visit both schools.”

Auburn, Miami, Syracuse and Texas are also firmly in the mix as Dobson’s recruitment continues to expand.

For a prospect this early in the process, the combination of production, upside and relationship-building has already placed Dobson on a national trajectory.