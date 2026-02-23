Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings after latest 2027 Rivals300 update

The 2027 Rivals300 has updated for the first time since the 2026 recruiting cycle officially came to a close earlier this month.

There’s already been plenty of big commitments, but things will continue to ramp up during the spring. Some programs have already put plenty of hay in the barn, though.

Schools like Oklahoma and Texas A&M are already up to double-digit commits. Ohio State, Georgia and Texas have landed five-stars alongside the Sooners and Aggies. There’s still a ways to go until the December signing period, but we’ve now got our first real look at the 2027 Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

1. Ohio State — 94.601

9 total commits

2 five-stars | 5 four-stars | 2 three-stars

Top Commit: EDGE David Jacobs, No. 2 NATL.

Ohio State has already made its presence felt once again, landing a pair of five-star commitments from Jacobs and WR Jamier Brown. The Buckeyes made a last-second move to beat Miami for Jacobs on Dec. 29, but his recruitment is still open moving forward. Brown, the No. 1 recruit in Ohio, has been committed since November of 2024. Four-star safety Eli Johnson, four-star QB Brady Edmunds and four-star LB Quinton Cypher help headline as top-10 recruits at their respective positions.

2. Texas Tech — 94.046

4 total commits

1 five-star | 3 four-stars | 0 three-stars

Top Commit: DL Jalen Brewster, No. 8 NATL.

After signing a top-20 class last cycle, Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders have arrived on the recruiting trail. Back in October, they made an early move to land the commitment of Brewster, the No. 1 overall prospect in the Rivals300. Then in November, they won out for four-star QB Kavian Bryant, one of the nation’s top signal-callers. Later that month, four-star WR Benny Easter Jr., the No. 3 WR in the Rivals300, also committed. Four-star DL K’Adrian Redmond is also in the mix as a top-200 prospect. All four commits hail from Texas.

3. Oklahoma — 93.958

13 total commits

1 five-star | 6 four-stars | 5 three-stars

Top Commit: OT Cooper Hackett, No. 13 NATL.

The Sooners pulled off the first five-star flip of the cycle back in September as Hackett opted to stay home and flipped away from Texas Tech. That same day, OU also landed a pledge from four-star OT Kaeden Penny, another trench monster that could eventually claim five-star status. No team has more commits than the Sooners early on. Four-star ATH Demare Dezeurn, four-star EDGE Taven Epps and four-star EDGE Krew Jones are among the other blue-chippers in the mix thus far.

4. Texas A&M — 93.931

10 total commits

0 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 0 three-stars

Top Commit: S Kamarui Dorsey, No. 27 NATL.

No program is better positioned to push for the top spot in the team rankings than A&M, as it already has 10 blue-chippers in the boat. Dorsey headlines an elite defensive back haul that also includes four-star CB Raylaun Henry and four-star safety JayQuan Snell, all of whom rank as top-70 prospects. Four-star QB Jayce Johnson has been committed since August. Four-star DL Myels Smith, four-star EDGE Kaden McCarty and four-star Elijah Patmon form another impressive trio on the defensive side of the ball.

5. Georgia — 92.511

5 total commits

1 five-star | 2 four-stars | 2 three-stars

Top Commit: RB Kemon Spell, No. 5 NATL.

Georgia’s top two commits have come from opposite ends of the country. Spell, the top-ranked RB and No. 1 player in Pennsylvania, chose UGA earlier this month after decommitting from Penn State back in the fall. Four-star CB Donte Wright, the No. 3 corner in the Rivals300, pledged back in June, though other schools remain in heavy pursuit heading into this spring. Top-100 OT Kelsey Adams is the big in-state commit in the fold early on.

6. Notre Dame — 92.214

7 total commits

0 five-stars | 6 four-stars | 1 three-star

Top Commit: CB Xavier Hasan, No. 51 NATL.

No program is more associated with building recruiting classes early on in a cycle than Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have already done some great work in the 2027 cycle and they also have a great defensive back haul. Hasan, four-star CB Ace Alston and four-star safety Khalil Terry are all top-200 overall prospects. Four-star IOL James Halter is a top-10 prospect at his position, while four-star LB Amarri Irvin is a top-15 linebacker.

7. Nebraska — 90.452

6 total commits

0 five-stars | 3 four-stars | 3 three-stars

Top Commit: S Tory Pittman, No. 40 NATL.

After finishing with one of the lowest-ranked Power Four recruiting classes in the 2026 cycle, Matt Rhule and Nebraska look to be prioritizing the high school ranks this time around. The Huskers made sure to keep Pittman, the No. 1 recruit in Nebraska, home. Four-star QB Trae Taylor has been committed since May and he’s even made the move to Omaha to play his senior season closer to Lincoln. Four-star RB Amir Brown was another big early win back in the fall.

8. Texas — 89.573

6 total commits

1 five-star | 1 four-star | 3 three-stars

Top Commit: WR Easton Royal, No. 9 NATL.

Texas landed a surprise commitment from Royal at the end of November. He remains the top-ranked receiver in the Rivals300 and will likely be the lynchpin of the Longhorns’ 2027 class. Four-star EDGE Cameron Hall is the top in-state commit in the mix and he made a nice move up the Rivals300 on Monday.

9. Alabama — 89.541

4 total commits

0 five-stars | 3 four-stars | 1 three-star

Top Commit: EDGE JaBarrius Garror, No. 96 NATL.

Garror has been committed to the in-state Crimson Tide since July of 2024 and he remains one of the best in the Yellowhammer State. He’s flanked at the top of Alabama’s class by in-state four-star QB Trent Seaborn. Head coach Kalen DeBoer and Co. then went up to Connecticut to land a pledge from four-star TE Colt Lumpris, an elite recruit out of the Northeast.

10. USC — 89.133

4 total commits

0 five-stars | 3 four-stars | 1 three-star

Top Commit: WR Quentin Hale, No. 52 NATL.

After finishing with the No. 1 class in 2026 — their first in two decades — the Trojans are again expected to be in contention for an elite group in 2027. Over the weekend, they landed a major in-state commitment from Corona Centennial four-star wideout Quentin Hale, a top-10 player at his position nationally. Another receiver commit, Eli Woodard, made a big jump in the rankings on Monday and now sits as a four-star prospect in the industry rankings as well.

Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings No. 11-25

11. Louisville – 88.849

12. Miami – 88.716

13. Oregon – 88.660

14. Florida State – 88.063

15. Ole Miss – 88.014

16. Arizona State – 87.190

17. Clemson – 87.114

18. Tennessee – 87.051

19. Michigan – 86.630

20. Wisconsin – 86.529

21. Iowa – 86.466

22. North Carolina – 86.239

23. Indiana – 85.984

24. Washington – 85.605

25. Baylor – 85.168