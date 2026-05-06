Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings for the Class of 2027

Commitments are beginning to roll in ahead of the summer recruiting period, and the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings are seeing daily changes throughout the top 25 classes.

The final few weeks of April saw some major commitment announcements — including a couple of five-stars — and May is off to an equally hot start as recruits look to lock in their spots.

Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Oklahoma have each held the top spot at various points this cycle, but it’s the Aggies running away with the No. 1 class as of May 6. The top 10 is loaded with usual suspects like Ohio State, USC, Georgia and Oregon. But don’t sleep on UCLA and Florida, two huge movers in the past month.

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Rivals breaks down the top 25 classes below:

13 total commits

4 five-stars | 8 four-stars | 1 three-star

Top Commit: SAF Kamarui Dorsey, No. 11 NATL. (No. 1 SAF)

Texas A&M is in prime position for an historic recruiting class, which would mark the Aggies’ second all-time class in the past five cycles. In 2022, they signed what was at the time — and still is — the highest-ranked class ever in the modern recruiting era. A&M already has four five-star commitments, double what any other program in the country has at this point in the cycle. They’re trending for even more, and should they land them, we could be talking about a new No. 1 class in the history books.

8 total commits

2 five-stars | 5 four-stars | 1 three-star

Top Commit: DL Jalen Brewster, No. 1 NATL. (No. 1 DL)

The Aggies’ former Big 12 rivals has become a dominant force in the transfer portal and now on the recruiting trail. Joey McGuire and his staff signed a pair of five-stars last cycle. And they already have two committed in this one: No. 1 overall prospect Jalen Brewster and five-star edge rusher Anthony Sweeney. Of their eight pledges, seven rank among the top 150 recruits in the class, and high three-star EDGE Brody Pfannenstiel is another who could make a move to blue-chip territory in the coming months.

21 total commits

2 five-stars | 12 four-stars | 7 three-stars

Top Commit: OT Cooper Hackett, No. 17 NATL. (No. 2 OT)

The Sooners nearly have their entire class filled out before official visits even start, already landing 21 commitments. Brent Venables and Co. have been busy identifying and locking down their top targets, and none have been bigger than their pair of five-star offensive linemen. Hackett and fellow bookend tackle Kaeden Penny project to be big-time players in Norman, and they also have three other top-100 commits in Seneca Driver, Cooper Witten and Taven Epps.

13 total commits

1 five-stars | 7 four-stars | 5 three-stars

Top Commit: ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, No. 18 NATL. (No. 1 ATH)

Fresh off the No. 1 class last season, the Trojans are again the mix in 2027 with another really good group. Fa’alave-Johnson, one of the most dynamic athletes in the country, is the headliner. But USC has also prioritized rebuilding its receiver room with four-stars Quentin Hale, Eli Woodard and Roye Oliver. Much like last cycle, the trenches are also at the top of mind with Rivals five-star EDGE Mekai Brown, coveted offensive tackle Drew Fielder, and in-state defensive lineman Alifeleti Tuihalamaka leading the way.

11 total commits

2 five-stars | 7 four-stars | 2 three-stars

Top Commit: EDGE David Jacobs, No. 4 NATL. (No. 1 EDGE)

Ryan Day and Co. are one of five schools with at least two five-star commits early on: EDGE David Jacobs and wide receiver Jamier Brown. Offensive lineman Kellen Wymer is the other top-100 commit in the class, and could legitimately challenge for five-star status by the time things are said and done. Nine of their 11 total commitments are blue-chippers, tying OSU for the fourth-most nationally this cycle.

12 total commits

1 five-star | 5 four-stars | 1 three-star

Top Commit: IOL Maxwell Hiller, No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)

The Gators already landed 12 early commitments, led by Maxwell Hiller, the nation’s No. 1 interior offensive linemen. Sumrall and Co. are in the mix for some other big-time names, but have already hit with coveted quarterback Davin Davidson, wide receiver Tramond Collins, and four-star offensive lineman Peyton Miller. Four-star cornerback Aamaury Fountain, rated by Rivals as a top-25 overall prospect, could turn out to be one of the steals of this entire recruiting cycle.

11 total commits

0 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 2 three-stars

Top Commit: QB Will Mencl, No. 49 NATL. (No. 3 QB)

Up in Eugene, the Ducks are again focusing on quality over quantity. Across the 2025 and 2026 classes, they signed just 41 high school prospects but had the highest average rating per commit in each cycle. Early on this year, 9 of their 11 pledges are blue-chips. The group is led by Rivals five-star quarterback Will Mencl, the No. 1 QB in the class. Seven of their 11 pledges rank in the top 150 nationally.

5 total commits

2 five-stars | 3 four-stars | 0 three-stars

Top Commit: TE Ahmad Hudson, No. 16 NATL. (No. 1 TE)

While plenty of other peer schools have upwards of 10, 15 or even 20 commits that feature some blue-chip prospects and a number of three-stars, all five of the Tigers’ commits are ranked among the top 300 recruits nationally. That includes a pair of five-stars in tight end Ahmad Hudson and edge rusher Jaiden Bryant, the latter of which just committed earlier this week. That duo joins four-stars Peyton Houston, Braylon Calais and Ah’Mari Stevens in the fold for the Bayou Bengals.

8 total commits

2 five-stars | 2 four-stars | 4 three-stars

Top Commit: RB Kemon Spell, No. 5 NATL. (No. 1 RB)

The ‘Dawgs are off to a bit of a slow start by their recent recruiting standards. Ironically enough, they still have two early five-star commitments and just added a pledge from the nation’s No. 2 tight end Jaxon Dollar. May and June were huge months last year for Kirby Smart and his staff landing commitments, and we’d expect much of the same with the Scavenger Hunt and official visits coming up.

14 total commits

0 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 3 three-star

Top Commit: CB Xavier Hasan, No. 47 NATL. (No. 7 CB)

Marcus Freeman and Co. are coming off arguably the best recruiting class in school history after finish to No. 2 in last year’s team rankings. That group included 21 blue-chippers, one of the highest marks in the country. And this crop is on its way to a similar number if ND’s momentum holds up. The Fighting Irish have loaded up early on at running back (four-stars Isaiah Rogers, Lathan Whisenton), cornerback (four-stars Xavier Hasan, Ace Alston) and along the offensive line. They also just landed their quarterback for the class in blue-chipper Champ Monds.

Classes 11-25 in the Rivals Industry Team Rankings

11. UCLA — 91.612

12. Miami — 91.527

13. Texas — 90.715

14. Penn State — 90.129

15. Nebraska — 90.096

16. Kentucky — 89.565

17. Auburn — 89.470

18. Washington — 89.385

19. Michigan — 89.346

20. Louisville — 89.227

21. Clemson — 89.139

22. Wisconsin — 89.033

23. Tennessee — 88.880

24. Ole Miss — 88.656

25. Virginia Tech — 88.414