Rivals No. 1 2028 recruit Jett Harrison locks in his commitment to Ohio State

Rivals No. 1 ranked recruit in the 2028 class in Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep’s five-star receiver Jett Harrison has committed to Ohio State.

The son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, and the younger brother of Buckeyes great Marvin Harrison Jr., Jett himself chose to play for head coach Ryan Day and the Big Ten powerhouse over his other favorites in Miami, Oregon and USC.

Harrison is commit No. 3 for Ohio State in the 2028 class joining two other Top100 recruits in edge rusher Jameer Whyce and running back Elijah Newman-Hall. He visited Columbus in the spring and returned a few weeks ago here in the summer.

Harrison tops the Rivals300 that has several other receivers tabbed as elite players including fellow five-star Brysen Wright and Braylon Clark who checks in as the No. 6 player nationally.

“I think Jett Harrison’s combination of ball skills and route-running ability is elite at this stage,” Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power said.

“He really comes down with ridiculous catches at a high rate. He looks to have a massive catch radius along with the ability to create constant separation with advance route running. His game really took off as a sophomore, highlighted by a four-touchdown performance against national power St. Frances. Everyone is familiar with his Hall of Fame father and top-five pick older brother. While there is a ways to go, Jett is more advanced in his process than his brother at the same stage.”

The elder Harrison gave some insight on Jett’s game as well.

“The first and foremost thing is the competitive nature,” Marvin Sr. said. “Competitor is an understatement. The will to win. Obviously myself or his older brother, he’s been around this will to win and losing is not an option. That’s what makes him who he is today. Losing is not an option.”

The younger Harrison has always played up. When he was seven years old he played against eight-year-olds. As an eight-year-old it was taking the field against nines and 10s.

“I think that’s what’s instilled with him,” his father said. “If you have an older brother and a dad that’s going to push you, he was never going to shy away from hard work. I think with Jett it’s ‘What next! What’s next, I’m ready for it!’”

What’s next after high school is Ohio State.