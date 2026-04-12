Rivals' No. 2 QB Jake Nawrot commits to Kentucky

Prospect Heights (Ill.) Hersey four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot has committed to Kentucky, giving Will Stein his biggest recruiting win as head coach of the Wildcats.

The rising passer was in Lexington last month and the new UK staff has been in hot pursuit. That’s officially paid off as the No. 2 QB in the Rivals300 is locked in with the Wildcats.

Kentucky beat out Iowa — where Nawrot is a legacy — as well as Oregon and Kansas State. The Ducks were also near the top this spring, but the Midwest gunslinger is opting for the SEC. Stein, as well as vaunted offensive coordinator and QBs coach Joe Sloan played a huge role in Nawrot choosing the Cats.

“I loved Coach Stein and Sloan’s offensive scheme and history of developing QBs,” Nawrot told Rivals. “Their offense is very similar to what Hersey runs, which fits well for a pro style QB.”

“It was great!” he said after taking his spring visit to UK. “Loved being around those coaches and their complex brains. I definitely learned a ton and am very interested in the program. Just the offense and the scheme, I thought it’s a great system and very NFL-style pro football. The facilities and stadium were super cool and the SEC is different for sure.”

Nawrot threw for 3,078 yards and a state best 41 touchdowns in just 34 quarters of play as a junior. He’ll be in Los Angeles this summer for the Elite 11 Finals.

Scout’s Take on Jake Nawrot

UK now has eight commits in its 2027 class, which continues to rise up the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power is superbly high on Nawrot, the No. 32 overall prospect in the Rivals300:

“Instinctual quarterback prospect with the passing skill and physical traits to make him one of the top passers in the 2027 cycle. Measured at around 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with 10-inch hands prior to his senior season. First year starter as a junior who exploded on the scene, turning in one of the best seasons of his top-ranked peers, completing 71.1% of his passes for 3,078 yards and a state best 41 touchdown passes against 2 interceptions. Has a high-end combination of arm strength and accuracy. Able to push the ball downfield without much strain and generates easy velocity in the camp setting. Has a tight, replicable release that allows for consistent ball placement. Plays with an innate feel on Friday nights.

A fluid, natural mover in his lower body, making for coordinated footwork and mechanics. Slides in the pocket to avoid pressure. Steps up and takes hits while delivering strikes over the middle of the field Put more difficult throws on junior film than any other top quarterback prospect in the cycle. Capable of picking up yards when the play breaks down, rushing for 8 scores as a junior. Doubles as a good high school basketball player and spent much of his early high school career on the hardwood. Had a fantastic debut season, but will need to continue banking valuable in-game reps as he continues developing.”