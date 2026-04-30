Rivals No. 2 TE Jaxon Dollar commits to Georgia over Notre Dame, Miami & more

Rivals No. 2 rated tight end in Denver (NC) East Lincoln standout Jaxon Dollar has committed to Georgia, choosing to play for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs over his other finalists in Notre Dame, Miami, Clemson and Texas.

The 6-foot-5, 222-pound Dollar adds to a Georgia recruiting class that Rivals previously ranked No. 9 nationally. He was recruited to Athens by future position coach Todd Hartley.

“There wasn’t a bad opportunity remaining on the board,” Dollar said through his brother Cam. “Georgia checked the boxes on the things that were most important to me from a relationship standpoint, from a confidence standpoint, from a ability to win National Championships standpoint.

“Most of the schools remaining had all those great things but Georgia was just a little more in each category and gave that home feel. Being from a small town, Athens is what I can relate to most. Really enjoyed my conversations with Coach Kirby and Coach Hartley.

“I think the biggest differentiator that will probably go unnoticed is how well I meshed with the guys in the locker room. The guys in the tight end room at Georgia have very similar abilities which some would run from. I saw it as an opportunity to compete and grow and get better and develop while being around guys I genuinely enjoy being around.”

As a junior Dollar caught 54 passes for 1,190 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had a dominant basketball season netting 21 points per game adding 10.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.

Dollar ranks as the nation’s No. 19 overall prospect in the Rivals300.

“Electric tight end prospect who projects as a mismatch in the passing game,” Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power wrote in his evaluation. “Has an extremely well-rounded profile that stacks up with many of the better tight end prospects to come through high school football in recent cycles. Measured at a shade over 6-foot-3, and around 225 pounds prior to his senior season with plus length for the position. A basketball first athlete who saw his production and play on Friday nights explode as a junior. A walking mismatch in the passing game. Lines up all over the formation, but does most of his damage split out as a wide receiver. Shows elite coordination and ball skills, making difficult catches look routine. Has a very large catch radius and is a monster in contested catch situations. Able to hang in the air and contort his body to come down with acrobatic grabs. A twitchy athlete with top-notch bounce who can elevate with the best. Did much of his damage on red zone jump balls as a junior. Runs well and is capable of taking a quick slant to the house.

“A big-time dunker who takes off from outside the paint en route to rim-rocking jams multiple times per game. Has room to continue adding to his already very good top-end speed. Will need to add mass and strength in order to aid with in-line blocking demands at the next level. The electric athleticism and coordination make him one better tight end prospects in recent years.”