Rivals' No. 8 DL Xavier Muhammad commits to Michigan

South Houston four-star defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad has committed to Michigan, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He chose the Wolverines over Notre Dame, Houston, Miami, TCU and plenty other Power Four offers.

Muhammad is the No. 102 overall prospect and No. 10 DL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 12 player in Texas.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder made his first trip to Ann Arbor last month and the Big Ten program instantly shot up his list. It has now landed his pledge not long after issuing an offer. Muhammad is the fourth blue-chip prospect to choose U-M this month.

“The college town atmosphere with the student body, the coaching staff, and the interaction with the players really stood out. Also, the resources that are available to help you achieve on and off the field,” Muhammad told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong after his April trip.

Wolverines’ new regime is rolling

Now led by Kyle Whittingham, the new U-M staff is on a recruiting heater this month and has quickly built a staunch base for its 2027 class, which now ranks No. 12 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

On Wednesday, Chicago Mount Carmel four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell pledged to the Maize and Blue live on the Rivals YouTube channel. He’s the No. 85 overall prospect and No. 16 receiver in the nation.

“Michigan felt right because I know it will push me to be my best on and off the field,” Burrell told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong about his decision. “The culture and the people around the program stood out from day one. The relationships I built with the coaches and the genuine way they invested in me and my family made me feel like a priority the entire time.”

Kalamazoo (Mich.) Loy Norrix four-star offensive tackle Jakari Lipsey, the No. 104 recruit and No. 9 OT overall, kicked off what’s been a huge month by committing on May 2. One week later, Michigan won out for Indianapolis Franklin Central four-star EDGE Jayce Brewer.

The Wolverines also made a big splash last month. West Valley City (Utah) West four-star quarterback Kamden Lopati was committed to Illinois for some time, but Michigan got involved and flipped him away from the Illini on April 14. Lopati is the No. 10 QB in the nation.

The updated Michigan recruiting class can be seen here. The Big Ten program is trending for more blue-chip talent set to announce this month, too.