Rivals Summer Signing Day: Full commitment schedule, announcement times

Rivals Summer Signing Day, presented by Autotrader, is just days away. Nine top prospects from across the country will announce their college commitments Wednesday, July 1 during a four-hour live special on the Rivals YouTube channel, running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT.

The full announcement schedule is below. All times listed Central Daylight Time.

4-star CB Brandon Sherrard

Announcement Time: 11:20 a.m.

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 158 NATL (No. 21 CB)

Contenders: LSU, Oklahoma, Texas

More: Sherrard sets July 1 commitment for Rivals Summer Signing Day

4-star EDGE Marquis Evans

Announcement Time: 11:35 a.m.

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 346 NATL (No. 35 EDGE)

Contenders: Auburn, Florida, Miami, South Carolina, Tennessee

More: Evans wraps South Carolina visit and prepares to decide

4-star S Jayden Anding

Announcement Time: 12:30 p.m.

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 329 NATL (No. 29 S)

Contenders: LSU, Ole Miss

More: Intel, predictions and leaders for 5-stars, flip targets, top prospects nearing commitments

3-star RB Kylan Bobo

Announcement Time: 1 p.m.

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1,278 NATL (No. 98 RB)

Contenders: Arkansas, Colorado, Memphis

More: Coach Prime closing in? Two new predictions logged as Colorado builds June momentum

4-star DL Jaden Bayonne

Announcement Time: 1:20 p.m.

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 381 NATL (No. 41 DL)

Contenders: Kentucky, Mississippi State, Syracuse, TCU

More: Shake-up in Bayonne’s recruitment: SEC team moves into the lead

4-star IOL Gecova Doyal

Announcement Time: 1:45 p.m.

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 371 NATL (No. 25 IOL)

Contenders: Oregon, UCLA, Utah, Washington

More: Local school now has the edge for Doyal

3-star OT Tye Kennedy

Announcement Time: 2 p.m.

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 656 NATL (No. 53 OT)

Contenders: Arizona State, Michigan, Utah, Washington

More: Washington now trending to land Kennedy

Announcement Time: 2:30 p.m.

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 70 NATL (No. 3 ATH)

Contenders: Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon

More: Walden to commit during Rivals Summer Signing Day

4-star CB Hayden Stepp

Announcement Time: 2:45 p.m.

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 44 NATL (No. 7 CB)

Contenders: Alabama, Cal, Oregon

More: Stepp previews decision with Greg Biggins