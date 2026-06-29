Rivals Football Recruiting
Rivals Summer Signing Day: Full commitment schedule, announcement times
Rivals Summer Signing Day, presented by Autotrader, is just days away. Nine top prospects from across the country will announce their college commitments Wednesday, July 1 during a four-hour live special on the Rivals YouTube channel, running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT.
The full announcement schedule is below. All times listed Central Daylight Time.
4-star CB Brandon Sherrard
Announcement Time: 11:20 a.m.
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 158 NATL (No. 21 CB)
Contenders: LSU, Oklahoma, Texas
More: Sherrard sets July 1 commitment for Rivals Summer Signing Day
4-star EDGE Marquis Evans
Announcement Time: 11:35 a.m.
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 346 NATL (No. 35 EDGE)
Contenders: Auburn, Florida, Miami, South Carolina, Tennessee
More: Evans wraps South Carolina visit and prepares to decide
4-star S Jayden Anding
Announcement Time: 12:30 p.m.
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 329 NATL (No. 29 S)
Contenders: LSU, Ole Miss
More: Intel, predictions and leaders for 5-stars, flip targets, top prospects nearing commitments
3-star RB Kylan Bobo
Announcement Time: 1 p.m.
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1,278 NATL (No. 98 RB)
Contenders: Arkansas, Colorado, Memphis
More: Coach Prime closing in? Two new predictions logged as Colorado builds June momentum
4-star DL Jaden Bayonne
Announcement Time: 1:20 p.m.
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 381 NATL (No. 41 DL)
Contenders: Kentucky, Mississippi State, Syracuse, TCU
More: Shake-up in Bayonne’s recruitment: SEC team moves into the lead
4-star IOL Gecova Doyal
Announcement Time: 1:45 p.m.
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 371 NATL (No. 25 IOL)
Contenders: Oregon, UCLA, Utah, Washington
More: Local school now has the edge for Doyal
3-star OT Tye Kennedy
Announcement Time: 2 p.m.
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 656 NATL (No. 53 OT)
Contenders: Arizona State, Michigan, Utah, Washington
More: Washington now trending to land Kennedy
4-star ATH Tae Walden Jr.
Announcement Time: 2:30 p.m.
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 70 NATL (No. 3 ATH)
Contenders: Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon
More: Walden to commit during Rivals Summer Signing Day
4-star CB Hayden Stepp
Announcement Time: 2:45 p.m.
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 44 NATL (No. 7 CB)
Contenders: Alabama, Cal, Oregon
More: Stepp previews decision with Greg Biggins