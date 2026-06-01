Rivals to launch 'Summer Signing Day' recruiting special on July 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rivals is launching a new event on the recruiting calendar with the debut of Rivals Summer Signing Day, a live national recruiting special airing July 1 on the Rivals YouTube channel.

Built around the modern recruiting calendar, Rivals Summer Signing Day reflects the sport’s shift away from the traditional February National Signing Day and the December Early Signing Period. The summer months are now when most elite prospects make their college decisions after official visits in June.

Following a busy official visit season, when programs make their final push for commitments, Rivals Summer Signing Day will deliver college football fans more than four hours of live commitments, breaking news, recruiting scoops, analysis and reactions from the deepest national recruiting team in the industry.

Rivals Summer Signing Day represents a major expansion of Rivals’ recruiting coverage and reinforces the company’s commitment to owning the high school and recruiting space year-round.

The inaugural Rivals Summer Signing Day will stream live July 1 exclusively on the Rivals YouTube channel.

About Rivals

Rivals is the leader in recruiting and high school coverage, delivering in-depth analysis, player rankings and insider news across football and basketball. Founded in 1998, Rivals pioneered digital recruiting coverage and built one of the most trusted communities for fans, athletes and coaches. Rivals continues to set the standard in prospect evaluation and recruiting intelligence nationwide.