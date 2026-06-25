Rivals300 2028 QB Trey Tagliaferri picks Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame over blue-blood field

Oradel (NJ) Bergen Catholic four-star 2028 quarterback Trey Tagliaferri tells Rivals he has committed to Notre Dame.

The Rivals300 passer chooses to play for head coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish over an offer list that also includes Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Ohio State and many others.

“What made me commit was the people,” Tagliaferri said. “I love the people there and we have built great relationships.”

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Tagliaferri visited Notre Dame this past weekend.

“Notre Dame is a great program with a great history of players and coaches,” Tagliaferri recently said about the Irish. “The coaching staff is amazing and have developed so many great players.

“ND definitely stands high on my list. Coach Gino (Guidugli) and Freeman are two great coaches and would be honored to play under them.”

Now he will.

The Rivals300 ranks Tagliaferri as the nation’s No. 11 quarterback and No. 110 prospect overall. He also visited Notre Dame for the spring game.

“The environment this weekend was amazing,” Tagliaferri said after that visit. “This was my first time in South Bend and it was a great time. The game had great energy and you could feel the competitiveness. I would be honored to play for an amazing coach like Coach Freeman, he has done amazing things at Notre Dame. His love for his players means a lot and that is a coach I would want to play for. Notre Dame is a great program every season and I would be honored to be able to play for them too.”

As a junior, Tagliaferri threw for 2,219 yards, 29 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He is commit No. 3 for the Irish in 2028.