Rivals300 CB Bryce Woods believes in James Franklin, commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech landed one of its biggest defensive commitments of the cycle on Sunday.

Four-star cornerback Bryce Woods announced his commitment to the Hokies following his official visit to Blacksburg, giving Virginia Tech a major recruiting win over several national programs and another blue-chip addition to its secondary.

The Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy standout ranks as the No. 206 prospect in the Rivals300 and chose Virginia Tech over Ohio State, North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi State and numerous others.

Woods finished the recruiting process with over 40 scholarship offers.

“They recruited me hard and stayed in constant contact throughout the spring,” Woods told Rivals. “I’ve gotten close with Coach Perry because he recruited me at Arkansas and Coach Vic, the Nickels coach.”

The official visit confirmed what Woods already believed about the program.

“I did plan to commit the whole time if everything went according to plan,” Woods said. “I’ve liked the town itself and the community.

“The biggest reason for committing is Coach Franklin. I believe in his plan. How the staff has recruited me and treats me like family was big too. Another one is competing in one of the best conferences in football.

When asked about Franklin’s long-term outlook in Blacksburg, Woods did not hesitate.

“I believe Franklin can take the team to the next level and get over the hump,” he said.

At 6-foot-plus with length, athleticism and strong coverage skills, Woods gives the Hokies another playmaker in the secondary and another recruiting victory against some of the nation’s top programs.