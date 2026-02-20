Rivals300 cornerback Jordan Haskins sets commitment date, names top 6 schools

Lexington (Ky.) four-star cornerback Jordan Haskins has seen enough.

After a handful of visits to schools this fall, a couple more this winter, and stops from coaches at his home, Haskins is ready to announce his commitment. On Friday, he posted on Twitter that he is down to six schools and will make his decision official on March 6.

Among the remaining contenders are: Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Kentucky and Virginia Tech. Haskins told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong earlier this month he was favoring those six schools, in part because of how hard they’ve recruited him and also because of there scheme fits.

“They’re prioritizing me making it known that they want me a part of their program and also just how my game-style fits their style of play and schemes,” Haskins said.

Coming off visits in January, the latest intel favors Haskins staying in the state. But despite being a Lexington native, it’s not the hometown Wildcats currently predicted to land him. Last week, Wiltfong logged an expert prediction for Louisville to win out in this recruitment.

Louisville looking to build on strong start to 2027 cycle

The success Louisville has had on the field under Jeff Brohm has made a big impact on Haskins.

“Coach Brohm and his staff have done a great job developing guys over the year,” Haskins told Wiltfong. “They’ve been winning a lot of games. I believe they’re heading into the right direction for making a push into the College Football Playoff.”

The Cardinals have one of the ACC’s top recruiting classes early in the 2027 cycle, sitting just outside the top 10 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. That comes just a few months after barely finishing inside the top-50 of the 2026 class rankings despite another nine-win season on the field.

Brohm and Co. have seven early pledges, including four blue-chippers: cornerback Allen Evans, athlete D’Angelo White, wide receiver Chuck Alexander Jr., and quarterback Jack Sorgi. They’re flanked by high three-star athlete Josiah Pouncy and in-state three-star defensive lineman Sebastian Blue.