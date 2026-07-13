Rivals300: Counting down 5-star recruits in latest rankings update

Following an action-packed summer filled with camps, circuits and commitments, Rivals has released the latest Rivals300 rankings for the 2027 class.

This new update comes after Rivals' Scouting and Rankings Team got another look at prospects during myriad offseason events. There are 28 new additions to the rankings and plenty others who made big jumps inside the top 300. There are also now 23 five-stars, five of which are new to the list of cream-of-the-crop recruits.

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Ultimately, the list will finish with 32 five-stars to match the first round of the NFL Draft.

As we kick off the new rankings release, here’s a countdown of the 23 five-stars in the class, as determined by Rivals:

11. RB Kemon Spell — Georgia

School: McKeesport (Pa.)

Scouting Summary: “All-encompassing running back that can win with power and elusiveness on inside and outside runs. Measured at 5-foot-10, 200-plus pounds prior to his senior season. Shows tremendous twitch and leg drive on Friday nights. Plays with low pad level and an excellent center of gravity in order to deliver blows and take them himself. Has breakaway speed in order to hit the home run. Top-end speed checks out, as he ran sub-11.0 seconds in the 100 meters during his sophomore track season. Has stacked productive seasons, rushing for 1,681 yards and 24 touchdowns as a sophomore and 1,755 yards and 28 scores as a junior. Doubles as an elite pass-catcher in 7-on-7 and is one of the better running backs we've seen in that setting in recent cycles. Shows the ability to catch the ball away from his frame as a pass catcher. Younger prospect for the cycle. Has all the physical and athletic tools to make an immediate impact at the next level and beyond.”

12. OT Cooper Hackett — Oklahoma

School: Fort Gibson (Okla.)

Scouting Summary: “Hyper-athletic offensive tackle prospect with rare natural movement skills and a frame that points to immense long-term upside as one of the highest-ceiling linemen early in the 2027 cycle. Measured around 6-foot-7, 260 pounds with elite length (arms over 34 inches) and big hands prior to his junior season. Has the frame to add significant mass once in a college strength program. Lines up at right tackle for his high school, where his athletic traits immediately stand out. Moves with rare fluidity for his size and plays with surprising power through his lower half, generating torque and leverage at the point of attack. Shows balance and body control that project well to the next level. Displays loose flexibility and consistently lowers his pads to handle shorter defenders. Plays with a physical edge and looks to finish blocks through the whistle. Further showcases his athleticism as a disruptive defensive end. Doubles as a talented basketball player on the high school and AAU circuit who can run the court and play above the rim. Will need to add considerable mass and adjust to stronger competition at the next level, which could delay early playing time. Possesses an outstanding developmental profile with the big frame, movement skills, and multi-sport coordination that give him the upside to develop into an early-round NFL Draft pick.”

13. EDGE David Jacobs Jr. — Ohio State

School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.)

Scouting Summary: “Athletically gifted EDGE defender who thrives as an edge setter in the run game and is a multi-faceted pass rusher. Verified 6-foot-5, 235-pound defender with excellent bend and hand usage. In the run game, he is violent with his hands when shocking blockers at the point of attack. As a rusher, he wins with a great burst off the line of scrimmage that lets him get vertical in a hurry to blow by tackles with speed. But he can also convert that speed to power and bull pass protectors into the quarterback. He will need to continue harnessing his ability to gain leverage due to his below-average length, but Jacobs has the physical tools and tenacity to be an immediate impact player the moment he steps on campus. Possesses the play strength and athleticism to develop into a dominant three-down defender at the next level that can stand up or play with his hand in the dirt along the defensive front.”

14. QB Will Mencl — Oregon

School: Chandler (Ariz.)

Scouting Summary: “Hyper-accurate passer who looks like one of the more well-rounded quarterback prospects in the 2027 cycle. Measured in at around 6-foot-3, 205 pounds with 10-inch hands prior to his senior season. Turned in a strong finish to his junior season, completing over 70% of his passes for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns against five interceptions while leading his team to a state title berth. Touts smooth mechanics. A high-level processor who is able to locate open receivers and read defender leverage. Made tough throws over the middle of the field as a junior. Also proved to be a dangerous run threat on designed keepers, rushing for 741 yards and 17 scores. Turned in the best showing from a quarterback on the national all-star circuit at the Navy All-American Bowl prior to his senior season. Will need to continue gaining key in-game experience throughout the rest of his high school career. Arm strength is good but not overwhelming at this stage. Well-rounded overall skillset makes him one of the more high-floor quarterback prospects in the 2027 class.”

15. TE Seneca Driver — Oklahoma

School: Boyle County (Ky.)

Scouting Summary: “Gifted tight end prospect with the makings of a complete skill set at the position. Has the size to project as an in-line tight end, measuring at 6-foot-6, 240 pounds with 32.75-inch arms and 10-inch hands as a junior. Posted 40 times in the 4.7’s at college camps prior to his junior season. A dominant two-way player on Friday nights as a tight end and EDGE. Looks like the best athlete on the field at all times. Mismatch in the passing game, lining up as a wide receiver and attached tight end. Has considerable burst in his routes with long speed to separate downfield. Shows the ability to win at the catch point and projects as a jump ball target. Has high-end change of direction, especially for a bigger tight end. Dangerous with the ball in his hands and shows the ability to maximize yards after the catch. Also flashes his athleticism on defense, where he has Power 4 talent as a pass rusher. Finished his junior season with 49 catches for 875 yards and 11 touchdowns. An above the rim athlete on the basketball court who makes eye-popping dunks and blocks with regularity. The combination of size, athleticism, and baseline skills give him the potential to be one of the best high school tight end prospects in several cycles.”

16. EDGE Abraham Sesay — Notre Dame

School: Downingtown East (Pa.)

Scouting Summary: “Ascending EDGE prospect with the size, movement skills, and physicality that point to a high upside at the position. Measured in at around 6-foot-4.5, 225 pounds coming out of his junior season. Has plus length with arms over 33 inches along with 10.25-inch hands. Lines up in two and three point stances off the edge. A twitchy, fluid mover who looks to have the movement patterns suited for bending around the edge. Loose and flexible in his lower body. Flashes good first step quickness and easily converts speed to power. Punches above his weight from a power perspective and is capable of walking offensive tackles back to the quarterback with his bull rush. Plays with a high motor and doesn’t give up on plays. Looks to hunt on passing downs. Turned in a productive junior season with 80 tackles and 13 sacks. Will need to continue adding to his pass rush arsenal, but shows the foundational traits and skills that point to a high upside.”

17. QB Trae Taylor — Nebraska

School: Millard South (Neb.)

Scouting Summary: “Well-rounded, polished signal caller with one of the stronger arms in the 2027 cycle. Measured at a shade under 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with 9.25-inch hands prior to his senior season. Brings a combination of high-end arm talent and refinement to the table. Has a whippy release that uncoils quickly to generate fast arm action. Added arm strength in the off-season prior to his senior year. Can drive the football to all areas of the field with palpable zip. Rips throws out to the far hash and up the seam. Throws a tight spiral that cuts through the wind. Has proven to be accurate in multiple settings. Hyper-trained and plays with a good level of consistency as a passer. Passed for over 3,300 yards and 36 touchdowns against 5 interceptions as a junior. Tabbed as Rivals MVP at the Elite 11 Finals in the off-season prior to his senior season. Shows the ability to extend plays, but at his most comfortable when working from within structure. Improved rushing ability and overall athleticism from sophomore to junior year. Default arm slot is in the ¾ to side arm range. Level of improvement late in his high school career should be taken as a positive. Looks like one of the top quarterbacks in the cycle entering his senior season with the upside to develop into an early round draft pick.”

18. EDGE Mekai Brown — USC

School: Greenwich Country Day (Conn.)

Scouting Summary: “Explosive athlete gifted with a prototypical frame whose motor runs hot from off the edge all game long. Tremendous frame and build with room to fill out at the next level. Bouncy hooper on the hardwood that plays above the rim consistently. Plays with that burst and explosiveness off the edge, getting off the line of scrimmage when rushing the passer. Has the balance and body control to win in space and has tremendous change of direction in the open field. Needs to polish his hand usage and utilize his length more effectively as a rusher. Has the raw strength to shed blocks against the run but can play with poor pad level at times. One of the more gifted physical and athletic specimens for the position, but he needs to develop his technique as a rusher and continue improving his hand placement at the point of attack. Has the ability to develop into a premier three-down defender if he can continue to polish his technique and develop his pass-rush arsenal. One of the older prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle.”

19. S Kamarui Dorsey — Texas A&M

School: Hampton (Ga.)

Scouting Summary: “Physically imposing, versatile safety prospect that plays with violence in the run game who has massive range as a middle of the field rover. Verified 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with great length. Two-way player who doubles as a receiver for his high school program. Shows excellent movement skills on tape on both sides of the ball and in the camp circuit. Has great long-speed in order to cover sideline to sideline as a center fielder or when coming downhill to run the alley. Excellent trigger when working downhill and has no problem detonating ball carriers, very comfortable around the box. Has the ability to play man coverage in the slot or outside. Needs to continue developing hip flexibility and fluidity in order to be more reliable as a coverage player in the underneath and intermediate levels of the field. Has the ability to walk in and compete as a heavy nickel early on at the next level that will eventually develop into a true three-dimensional defensive back that has the ability to play man, zone, and stop the run.”

20. OT Olu Olubobola — Notre Dame

School: St. Peter’s Prep (N.J.)

Scouting Summary: “Big-framed offensive tackle with budding physicality and high upside. Has a high-cut build with plus length. Measured at round 6-foot-6, 295 pounds with a 7-foot-1 wing-span prior to his senior season. Has continued to fill out his frame over his final high school years. Lines up at left tackle for his high school. Violent run blocker who looks to finish with authority. Seeks out contact, using his length to make first contact and driving his feet once engaged. Made improvements in pass pro as a junior, flashing reactive quickness and a stronger base. Also made strides with his overall technique. Has a tendency to play high, but has added more flexibility to his game. Has a later birthday for the cycle, turning 17 years old in mid-April of his junior year. Looks to have considerable upside and appears to be an ascending prospect given the jump he showed on junior film. Has the potential to be one of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 cycle.”

21. CB Gabriel Osborne Jr. — Oklahoma

School: Mustang (Okla.)

Scouting Summary: “One of the more physically-gifted cornerback prospects in the 2027 cycle with size, athleticism, ball skills, and physicality. Listed at around 6-foot-2, 180 pounds and looks the part. Stars for one of the top programs in the state of Oklahoma, making plays on offense, defense, and special teams. An imposing physical presence at corner. Comfortable in press coverage and gets physical at the line of scrimmage. Shows makeup speed when the ball is in the air. Easily tracks and locates the football with his high-end ball skills showing up on a regular basis. Hyper-physical as a run defender with big-time striking power on par with that of a top safety prospect. Decleats ball carriers. Turned in high-end ball production as a junior, picking off two passes and breaking up 10 more. Also makes plays as a wide receiver and return man. A three-sport athlete who plays basketball and runs track, where he is one of the top long jumpers in Oklahoma (24-4 foot mark as a junior). Will need to continue honing his technique and footwork as a bigger corner, but has one of the higher ceilings at the position in the 2027 cycle.”

22. WR Dakota Guerrant — Oregon

School: Harper Woods (Mich.)

Scouting Summary: “Very skilled, productive gamer of a receiver. Has been a major varsity contributor since his varsity season and has made an impact at receiver, as a return man and part-time quarterback and defensive back. Savvy, smart route-runner with good fluidity and agility. Has top notch ball skills. Wins contested catches like a bigger receiver and has exceptional body control and ability to make catches near the boundaries of the field and stay in the field of play. Does not have any verified top end speed, but has elusiveness and open field ability. Has come up big at key times and is hyper competitive. Above average physical measurables but elite positional skills and intangibles.”

23. RB David Gabriel Georges

School: Baylor School (Tenn.)

Scouting Summary: "Violent runner who pairs high-end vision with supreme tackle-breaking ability. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 200 pounds as a junior. Dominant runner on Friday nights, turning in a historic run of big-game performances as a junior while leading his team to a state title. Has a viscerally violent and aggressive running style. Plays with outstanding vision, setting up and reading blocks. A natural who can pick his way through the line of scrimmage with instincts and lateral agility. An absolute load to tackle at the second level with elite contact balance and power. Lowers his shoulder to truck ball carriers. Spins out of tackle attempts and has the balance to gather and finish runs. Has a strong stiff arm. Can hit home runs once at the second level. Rushed for 1,756 yards and 27 touchdowns averaging over 11 plus yards per carry with much of his production coming in his team’s biggest games. Ran in a few track meets as a sophomore, posting a best time of 11.23 seconds in the 100 meters. Has solid top end speed, but can continue improving in that area. One of the clear top running back prospects in the 2027 cycle and projects as a bellcow back in college and beyond."

