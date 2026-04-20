Rivals300: Counting down 5-star recruits in latest rankings update

Monday marks the release of the latest Rivals300 rankings for the 2027 class, with big movement up and down the list.

The latest rankings update comes after further evaluation of junior film, in-person scouts at dozens of offseason events, and more. More than 25 new players made their way into the top-300, including some major risers. And a handful of recruits established themselves as elite recruits, earning new five-star status from Rivals. In total, there are now 18 five-stars in the class with six players earning their ratings in this update.

Ultimately, the list will finish with 32 by next November to match the first round of the NFL Draft.

As we kick off the rankings release set to happen in just a few hours, here’s a countdown of the 18 five-stars in the class, as determined by Rivals’ scouting and rankings team:

9. DL David Folorunsho

School: St. Patrick (Chicago, IL)

Scouting Summary: “Knifing interior defensive line that plays with his hair on fire for all four quarters. Twitchy, explosive mover that gets upfield in a hurry and creates constant pressure. Vertical disruptor with excellent change of direction and lateral ability for his size. Violent hands and stout run defender at the point of attack. Consistent backside pursuit of ball carriers and motor. Needs to continue developing hand usage in his pass rush, but has the physical and athletic tools to develop into a premier interior three-down defender.”

10. IOL Albert Simien

School: Sam Houston (La.)

Scouting Summary: “Dominant interior offensive line prospect whose combination of length, functional mobility, and balance makes him one of the top linemen in the 2027 cycle. Measured just under 6-foot-3 and around 270 pounds prior to his junior season with plus length, including 34-inch arms. Lines up at left tackle for his high school, where he consistently controls the line of scrimmage. Dominant run blocker who manipulates defenders with his length, strength, and coordination. Moves easily to the second level and maintains leverage to seal running lanes. Has outstanding lower body flexibility as a mover. Equally effective in pass protection with controlled feet and strong balance in his set. Rarely off-platform and plays with a calm, steady demeanor. Shows up as a better athlete on the field than he tests in combine settings. Does not overwhelm from a stature standpoint and is slightly shorter than ideal for a top interior prospect, but compensates with technique, consistency, and competitive toughness. Well-rounded game, positional versatility, and dominant film make him one of the safest offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle.”

11. RB Kemon Spell – Georgia

School: McKeesport (Pa.)

Scouting Summary: “All-encompassing running back that can win with power and elusiveness on inside and outside runs. 5-foot-9, 200-plus pounds with tremendous twitch and leg drive. Plays with low pad level and an excellent center of gravity in order to deliver blows and take them himself. Has breakaway speed in order to hit the home run. Ran sub-11 seconds in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Shows the ability to catch the ball away from his frame as a pass catcher. Has all the physical and athletic tools to make an immediate impact at the next level and beyond. Younger prospect for the cycle.”

12. EDGE David Jacobs Jr. – Ohio State

School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.)

Scouting Summary: “Athletically gifted EDGE defender who thrives as an edge setter in the run game and is a multi-faceted pass rusher. Verified 6-foot-5, 235-pound defender with excellent bend and hand usage. In the run game, he is violent with his hands when shocking blockers at the point of attack. As a rusher, he wins with a great burst off the line of scrimmage that lets him get vertical in a hurry to blow by tackles with speed. But he can also convert that speed to power and bull pass protectors into the quarterback. He will need to continue harnessing his ability to gain leverage due to his below-average length, but Jacobs has the physical tools and tenacity to be an immediate impact player the moment he steps on campus. Possesses the play strength and athleticism to develop into a dominant three-down defender at the next level that can stand up or play with his hand in the dirt along the defensive front.”

13. QB Will Mencl

School: Chandler (Chandler, AZ)

Scouting Summary: “Hyper-accurate passer who looks like one of the more well-rounded quarterback prospects in the 2027 cycle. Measured in at around 6-foot-3, 205 pounds with 10-inch hands prior to his senior season. Turned in a strong finish to his junior season, completing over 70% of his passes for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns against five interceptions while leading his team to a state title berth. Touts smooth mechanics. A high-level processor who is able to locate open receivers and read defender leverage. Made tough throws over the middle of the field as a junior. Also proved to be a dangerous run threat on designed keepers, rushing for 741 yards and 17 scores. Turned in the best showing from a quarterback on the national all-star circuit at the Navy All-American Bowl prior to his senior season. Will need to continue gaining key in-game experience throughout the rest of his high school career. Arm strength is good but not overwhelming at this stage.”

14. CB Donte Wright – Georgia

School: Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, CA)

Scouting Summary: “Versatile defensive back who has shown the ability to play anywhere in the secondary. Was more of a safety early on in his career and plays a physical game with a nice edge to him. Moved to corner full time halfway though sophomore season and has the kind of size and twitch that projects really well to the next level. Boasts an athletic 6-foot-1, 175 pound frame with plenty of length. Really strong in press coverage and has the long speed to turn and run with anyone. Has a track background with personal best times of 10.66-100m and 21.80-200m. Explosive getting in and out of his breaks and is an excellent run defender. Can be overly handsy at times and will need to temper his aggressiveness but has all the physical traits and compete level to play on Sundays.”

15. TE Seneca Driver – Oklahoma

School: Boyle County (Danville, KY)

Scouting Summary: “One of the most physically imposing tight end prospects in the 2027 Rivals300. He has the potential to be one of the more talented prospects we’ve seen at the position in a few years, based on what we’ve seen to this point. Driver is a 6-foot-6, 240-pounder who pairs in-line size with outstanding play speed. He’s a hyper-explosive athlete who can outrun defenses and win at the catch point. Driver is also a two-way player with Power Four and perhaps even blue-chip ability as a pass-rusher. He is also a standout basketball player, a bouncy leaper who throws down eye-popping dunks.”

16. EDGE Abraham Sesay

School: Downingtown East (Downingtown, PA)

Recruiting Recap: Sesay took a big step in his recruitment in February, naming six finalists: Duke, FSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State and South Carolina. Ohio State had the edge in his recruitment early on, but the Fighting Irish have since snatched the momentum — per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine — as we head into March. Rivals VP of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and Notre Dame insider Mike Singer have both logged picks in favor of the Fighting Irish over the past eight weeks.

17. EDGE Mekai Brown – USC

School: Greenwich Country Day (Greenwich, CT)

Scouting Summary: “Explosive athlete gifted with a prototypical frame whose motor runs hot from off the edge all game long. Tremendous frame and build with room to fill out at the next level. Bouncy hooper on the hardwood that plays above the rim consistently. Plays with that burst and explosiveness off the edge, getting off the line of scrimmage when rushing the passer. Has the balance and body control to win in space and has tremendous change of direction in the open field. Needs to polish his hand usage and utilize his length more effectively as a rusher. Has the raw strength to shed blocks against the run but can play with poor pad level at times. One of the more gifted physical and athletic specimens for the position, but he needs to develop his technique as a rusher and continue improving his hand placement at the point of attack. Has the ability to develop into a premier three-down defender if he can continue to polish his technique and develop his pass-rush arsenal. One of the older prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle.”

18. SAF Kamarui Dorsey – Texas A&M

School: Hampton (Hampton, GA)

Scouting Summary: “Physically imposing, versatile safety prospect that plays with violence in the run game who has massive range as a middle of the field rover. Verified 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with great length. Two-way player who doubles as a receiver for his high school program. Shows excellent movement skills on tape on both sides of the ball and in the camp circuit. Has great long-speed in order to cover sideline to sideline as a center fielder or when coming downhill to run the alley. Excellent trigger when working downhill and has no problem detonating ball carriers, very comfortable around the box. Has the ability to play man coverage in the slot or outside. Needs to continue developing hip flexibility and fluidity in order to be more reliable as a coverage player in the underneath and intermediate levels of the field. Has the ability to walk in and compete as a heavy nickel early on at the next level that will eventually develop into a true three-dimensional defensive back that has the ability to play man, zone, and stop the run.”