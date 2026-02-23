Rivals300: Counting down the 5-star recruits in the 2027 class

Monday morning marks the latest update to the Rivals300 rankings for the Class of 2027 after the completion of high school football this winter, the postseason all-star circuit, along with the beginnings of 7v7 and camp events across the country.

The latest rankings have seen some significant changes after breakout junior seasons by hundreds of prospects. More than 50 new players made their way into the top-300, including some major risers. And a handful of recruits established themselves as elite recruits, earning five-star status from Rivals.

Ultimately, the list will finish with 32 by next November to match the first round of the NFL Draft.

As we kick off the rankings release set to happen in just a few hours, here’s a countdown of the 12 five-stars in the class, as determined by Rivals’ scouting and rankings team:

1. DL Jalen Brewster — Texas Tech

School: Cedar Hill (Texas)

Scouting Summary: “Uber-athletic defensive line prospect with true game-wrecking ability. Measured in at around 6-foot-3, 300 pounds prior to his junior season. Tests as an elite athlete in the combine setting, easily cracking 5.0 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Carries that athleticism over to the field where he has flashes of dominance on Friday nights. Lines up all over the defensive line for Cedar Hill (Texas) while facing top competition. Dangerous pass rusher from any spot. Combines explosive get-off with the movement skills of a much smaller player, carrying elite testing numbers directly onto the field. Consistently collapses pockets and disrupts plays before they develop. Has legitimate game-wrecking moments on film. The quickness to dart into the backfield and the speed to hunt down ball carriers is eye-popping. May not possess premier length. Father was a third-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. Tracking as the top defensive line prospect early on in the 2027 cycle with the upside to be an early NFL Draft pick.”

2. CB John Meredith

School: Trinity (Texas)

Scouting Summary: “Long and dynamic corner prospect with elite length and top-end speed. Can cover any body type at receiver that lines up against him. 6-foot-2, 180-plus pounds with 33-inch arms. Ran sub-22 in the 200m and jumped over 43 feet in the triple jump during his sophomore track and field season. Has the speed and hip fluidity to cover more sudden receivers and the physicality and length to handle bigger-bodied options. Excellent ball skills and ability to attack the football in the air. Needs to continue developing footwork and instincts in man coverage but has all the physical and athletic tools coaches covet at the position.”

3. OT Mark Matthews

School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

Scouting Summary: “High-upside offensive tackle prospect with top-notch physical and athletic tools for the position. Measured in at 6-foot-6 and around 280 pounds with plus length before his junior season. Added nearly 15 pounds to his frame early on in the offseason before his junior year. Has an ideal build for an offensive lineman with little bad weight and considerable mass in his lower body, helping to create a strong base. Tests as a strong athlete in the combine setting. New to football, first playing the sport as a freshman in high school. Took over the left tackle spot at South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas as a sophomore. A twitchy mover with outstanding movement skills. Already flashes an effortless kick slide despite playing offensive line for less than one year. Projects as a high-end pass protector. Played defensive line as a freshman before becoming an offensive lineman. Shows impressive competitiveness in the camp setting. Has a basketball background. Will need to continue adding play strength and working on his hand placement. Younger for the cycle, turning 16 years old in April of his sophomore year.”

4. QB Will Mencl

School: Chandler (Chandler, AZ)

Scout’s Take: “Mencl has a strong case as the safest bet among the 2027 quarterback group right now. He’s coming off a strong junior season at Chandler (Ariz.) High that saw him account for over 4,500 yards and 50 touchdowns. Mencl backed that up with a great showing at the Navy All-American Bowl in January, where he looked like the best quarterback we saw all on the national all-star circuit. Mencl pairs good size 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with 10+ inch hands with high-level accuracy, processing ability, and athleticism. His ability to locate passes with timing and accuracy is among the best in the cycle.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

5. WR Easton Royal – Texas

School: Brother Martin (La.)

Scouting Summary: “The most dynamic pass-catcher early in the 2027 cycle and a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 185 pounds prior to his junior season. One of the fastest top prospects in the cycle, running a scintillating 10.3-second mark in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Brings that elite speed to the gridiron—lethal on vertical routes, easily pulling away from defensive backs downfield. Tough to tackle in the open field and will take it the distance if he finds space at the second level. Shows natural shiftiness as a route-runner, giving him the ability to separate at every level. Among the more productive top wide receivers in the 2027 cycle as a junior. Can continue improving his ability to attack catches with his arms extended, but has shown an expanded catch radius with several highlight-reel grabs. One of the youngest top prospects in the class with a late July birthday prior to his freshman season of college football. Athleticism, budding polish, and big-play ability make him one of the top overall playmakers in the cycle with the potential to develop into a first-round NFL Draft pick.”

6. OT Cooper Hackett – Oklahoma

School: Fort Gibson (Okla.)

Scouting Summary: “Hyper-athletic offensive tackle prospect with rare natural movement skills and a frame that points to immense long-term upside as one of the highest-ceiling linemen early in the 2027 cycle. Measured around 6-foot-7, 260 pounds with elite length (arms over 34 inches) and big hands prior to his junior season. Has the frame to add significant mass once in a college strength program. Lines up at right tackle for his high school, where his athletic traits immediately stand out. Moves with rare fluidity for his size and plays with surprising power through his lower half, generating torque and leverage at the point of attack. Shows balance and body control that project well to the next level. Displays loose flexibility and consistently lowers his pads to handle shorter defenders. Plays with a physical edge and looks to finish blocks through the whistle. Further showcases his athleticism as a disruptive defensive end. Doubles as a talented basketball player on the high school and AAU circuit who can run the court and play above the rim. Will need to add considerable mass and adjust to stronger competition at the next level, which could delay early playing time. Possesses an outstanding developmental profile with the big frame, movement skills, and multi-sport coordination that give him the upside to develop into an early-round NFL Draft pick.”

7. CB Joshua Dobson

School: Catawba Ridge (S.C.)

Scouting Summary: “Technically refined corner prospect with rare top-end speed and physical build. 6-foot-1, 180-plus pounds with over a 6-foot-5 wingspan. Excellent weight distribution throughout his frame. Can run with anyone on the field. Ran 10.78 in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Explosive and fluid athlete with tremendous change of direction. Very calm footwork and patience in coverage. Does an excellent job locating the football and playing through the receiver’s hands. Needs to continue developing physicality in run support, but is extremely advanced in cover ability.”

8. IOL Maxwell Hiller

School: Coatesville (Coatesville, PA)

Recruiting Refresh: The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that Alabama, Florida, Ohio State and Tennessee are his top four schools earlier this month. In addition, Hiller has also locked in three official visit dates. He’ll be at Alabama on May 29, Tennessee on June 12 and Florida on June 19. His OV to Ohio State is still to be determined, per Fawcett. The Crimson Tide are the Rivals Prediction Machine (RPM) favorite right now, but the Gators, Vols and Buckeyes are going to be major competitors to land Hiller.

9. WR Monshun Sales

School: Lawrence North (Ind.)

Recruiting Refresh: The state of Indiana hasn’t had a five-star recruit since QB Hunter Johnson in the 2017 cycle, but Sales is certainly on pace to finish as one of the 32 best prospects in the 2027 class. Heading into the spring, country’s No. 2 wideout is focused on Alabama, Indiana, Miami and Ohio State. The Crimson Tide are on top for him at the moment, but the in-state Hoosiers are going to do everything they can to keep him home. And the Buckeyes and Hurricanes are squarely in the hunt as well.

10. IOL Albert Simien

School: Sam Houston (La.)

Scouting Summary: “Dominant interior offensive line prospect whose combination of length, functional mobility, and balance makes him one of the top linemen in the 2027 cycle. Measured just under 6-foot-3 and around 270 pounds prior to his junior season with plus length, including 34-inch arms. Lines up at left tackle for his high school, where he consistently controls the line of scrimmage. Dominant run blocker who manipulates defenders with his length, strength, and coordination. Moves easily to the second level and maintains leverage to seal running lanes. Has outstanding lower body flexibility as a mover. Equally effective in pass protection with controlled feet and strong balance in his set. Rarely off-platform and plays with a calm, steady demeanor. Shows up as a better athlete on the field than he tests in combine settings. Does not overwhelm from a stature standpoint and is slightly shorter than ideal for a top interior prospect, but compensates with technique, consistency, and competitive toughness. Well-rounded game, positional versatility, and dominant film make him one of the safest offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle.”

11. RB Kemon Spell – Georgia

School: McKeesport (Pa.)

Scouting Summary: “All-encompassing running back that can win with power and elusiveness on inside and outside runs. 5-foot-9, 200-plus pounds with tremendous twitch and leg drive. Plays with low pad level and an excellent center of gravity in order to deliver blows and take them himself. Has breakaway speed in order to hit the homerun. Ran sub-11 in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Shows the ability to catch the ball away from his frame as a pass catcher. Has all the physical and athletic tools to make an immediate impact at the next level and beyond. Younger prospect for the cycle.”

12. EDGE David Jacobs Jr. – Ohio State

School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.)

All-Star Recap: “Jacobs was the most consistent pass rusher throughout the week at the Polynesian Bowl. The Ohio State pledge was a steady standout on the edge in practices, winning the majority of his 1-on-1 reps. During Friday’s game Jacobs showed quick get-off constantly darting in the backfield and beating the offensive tackle to his spot. The Georgia native finished the game with one sack and had several more pressures. Jacobs gives the Buckeyes a polished, physically-developed pass rusher.”