Rivals300: Counting down the top 15 prospects in the initial 2028 rankings

The 2028 class is breaking onto the national scene, and Rivals has released its first full Rivals300 rankings for the cycle.

Previously a watchlist of 100 prospects was put out last May, highlighting some early names to watch ahead of their sophomore seasons. But hundreds of prospects have emerged since then, with many of them playing their first season the varsity level this fall. That leads to the initial rankings update for this class, which will culminate in December 2027 with National Signing Day.

Early in the cycle, three players have earned five-star ratings, a number that will steadily increase to 32 by the end to match the first round of the NFL Draft. As we kick off rankings release day, Rivals is counting down the top 15 prospects in the class with insights from the scouting and rankings team:

14. WR Jaylen Addai

School: Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX)

Scout’s Take: “Addai is an explosive, well-rounded receiver prospect. He is a fluid, functional mover, has the ability to get open at all levels of the field, turned in a very productive sophomore season while playing top competition in the Houston area, and of course is one of several prospects in the top 15 who have NFL bloodlines with his father being a long-time NFL running back.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

15. QB Christopher Vargas

School: St. John’s Preparatory School (Lawrence, MA)

Scout’s Take: “Vargas sits in pole position among the quarterback group. He is an advanced arm talent with the ability to drive the ball to all levels of the field. He has a loose, fluid, live arm. He has primarily been used as more of a dropback passer at this stage, but had a productive sophomore season building on his freshman season. He led his team to a state title berth in the state of Massachusetts. It’s still very early in the development process for so many of these quarterback prospects, but Vargas is setting the pace as we enter the offseason and, most importantly, move towards the junior season.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

