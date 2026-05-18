Rivals300: Counting down the top 15 prospects in the updated 2028 rankings

Following a major update to the 2027 Rivals300 last month, the rankings for the Class of 2028 have now been updated as well.

With that comes more than 25 new additions to the top 300, as well as plenty of big moves up and down the rankings for this batch of rising juniors. A small handful of prospects have already separated themselves as five-star recruits, while an elite group of others are right on their heels.

Ahead of the full ranking release on Monday afternoon, Rivals counts down the top 15 players in the class with insight from the scouting and rankings team:

1. WR Jett Harrison

School: St. Joseph’s Prep School (Philadelphia, PA)

Scout’s Take: “One of the most polished prospects at the wide receiver position as a rising junior. Possesses elite route running ability and ball tracking with natural hands. Has the ability to go up and routinely come down with 50-50 balls and make difficult catches look simple. His catch radius is significantly larger than his frame due to his length and ability to pluck the football away from his frame. Will continue to get more explosive as he physically develops throughout high school and the next level.” — Cody Bellaire, Rivals National Scout

2. EDGE Jalanie George

School: Desert Edge (Goodyear, AZ)

Scout’s Take: “Jalanie George remains the top edge prospect and No. 2 overall prospect in the updated 2028 Rivals300. We feel that George is one of the more physically gifted edge prospects in the cycle. He’s around 6’5, 240 pounds with plus length. He shows advanced play speed and makes some outstanding plays in backside pursuit on his sophomore film and has had back-to-back strong seasons at Desert Edge High School in metro Phoenix. He had 16 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks as a sophomore and has a combination of ready-made size plus athleticism and continued room for growth with more experience and physical maturation.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Ranking

3. WR Brysen Wright

School: Mandarin (Jacksonville, FL)

Scout’s Take: “Arguably the most physically dominant pass catcher at the catch point in recent memory. Possesses a genuinely unfair ability to pull down contested catches at an impressive rate. Also has the physicality and wiggle to create after the catch and is a nightmare for defenders to bring down in the open field. Will need to continue developing his ability as a route runner in order to separate at the intermediate level, but has the physical and athletic gifts to be a premier talent at the position.” — Cody Bellaire, Rivals National Scout



4. 5-star DL Kellan Hall

School: Christian Academy Of Louisville (Louisville, KY)

Scout’s Take: “Kellan Hall is a new five-star in the updated 2028 Rivals 300 on the heels of back-to-back outstanding showings in the camp circuit. He was one of the top performers at the Rivals Camp in Nashville, showing a fantastic combination of size, movement skills, and play strength. Hall has continued to grow physically, adding really good size over the past year. He’s around 6’4.5, 275 pounds and consistently runs in the 4.8s and 4.9s. He is a very high upside defensive lineman who can win from multiple spots on the front. He has outstanding speed to power with his ability to walk offensive tackles, offensive lineman back to the quarterback with a really strong bull rush and has impressed us with his overall movement skills, effort level, workmanlike approach in the camp setting. He is a two-way player at the high school level at Christian Academy of Louisville, where he is a standout defensive lineman and offensive lineman. He has been a top prospect in the cycle since the initial top-100 watch list and continues to look the part. I think after seeing him in person, we feel good about making him the fourth five-star in the 2028 Rivals300.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Ranking

School: Columbus (Pembroke Pines, FL)

Scout’s Take: “Amir Sears continues to look like the top corner in the cycle, arguably the top two-way playmaker in the cycle as well. He is one of the best high school football players to come out of South Florida in recent cycles. A wiry corner who has elite ball skills. He is a high-end Power 4 talent as a receiver in addition to playing corner. We’ve got to see him on the 7v7 circuit this spring. He has continued to stack positive performances, and he is the highest ranked four-star in this update, remaining at No. 4 overall.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

6. OT Antijuan Wilkes

School: Cass Technical (Detroit, MI)

Scout’s Take: “Athletically-gifted specimen at the offensive tackle position with prototypical dimensions. Stands in at 6-foot-5, 265-plus pounds with over 35-inch arms. Built exactly how collegiate offensive line coaches want them for the position with a moldable frame. Possesses excellent foot speed and bend that allows him to move in space with ease. Plays with great balance and spatial awareness in pass protection and climbs to the second level comfortably. Already possesses quality play strength, but will continue to get stronger as he adds mass throughout his frame and has the chance to become a dominant people mover in the run game.“ — Cody Bellaire, Rivals National Scout

7. WR Braylon Clark

School: Providence Day School (Charlotte, NC)

Scout’s Take: “Another impressively put together pass catcher, Braylon Clark has the physical makeup and athletic ability to stretch the field vertically and can do damage after the catch as well. Clark is verified at nearly 6-foot-3, 185 pounds and has an 80-inch wingspan. He’s physically impressive, dynamic with the ball in his hands and has the long speed to stretch the field vertically. He’s put together excellent testing metrics this spring running sub 4.60 in the 40-yard dash and over a 30-inch vertical.” — Cody Bellaire, Rivals National Scout

8. EDGE Asher Ghioto

School: The Bolles School (Jacksonville, FL)

Scout’s Take: “Asher Ghioto is one of the more high floor ready-made prospects in the 2028 cycle. He is advanced physically and has really been a standout both on Friday nights and in the camp setting for going on multiple years. I think with Ghioto, you have to start with the combination of size and athleticism. He’s 6’4″ and close to 240 pounds. He has posted outstanding testing numbers. This is a guy who runs sub 4.7 in the 40. He’s been a productive player Friday nights at Bowles School. As a sophomore, he had 35 tackles for loss and 23 sacks. He wins with speed and power. And he is one who I think before it’s all said and done could certainly challenge for the No. 1 edge prospect in the cycle and is without a doubt one of the top defensive prospects that we’ve seen so far in 2028.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

9. DL Tyzon Swann

School: Henry E. Lackey (Indian Head, MD)

Scout’s Take: “He has arguably the best film that we’ve seen among the defensive line group. He is a dominant player on Friday nights, who finished with 50 tackles for loss and 16 sacks as a sophomore. Just eye-popping numbers even though the competition isn’t the strongest. You flip on the film and you see just elite first step quickness. He is a violent finisher in the back field. He’s going to need to continue filling out. He’s projected to be around 240 pounds right now, so he’s going to need to continue adding size and strength to his game. It’s hard to teach the pure pass rush juice and instincts that he brings to the table along the interior. We continue to love the film that Tyzon Swann put together as a sophomore.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

10. CB Nasir Richardson

School: Malcolm X Shabazz (Newark, NJ)

Scout’s Take: “Nasir Richardson looks like the top challenger to Amir Sears at corner at this point. A tall wiry corner but has good length. We feel like he has the frame to continue filling out. He’s a solid athlete and has shown really good ball skills and smooth cover ability. He had four picks as a sophomore and we just like the upside and continued room for improvement. He is also younger for the class, among the corner groups. We feel like there’s a little more meat on the bone and just room for continued growth, but a prospect who we remain bullish on and he’s currently sitting as the No. 2 corner in the updated Rivals300.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

11. WR Lorenzo McMullen

School: Princeton (Cincinnati, OH)

Scout’s Take: “Smooth and silky route runner with excellent hands and the ability to pluck the football away from his frame. Tremendous length on a leaner, athletic frame. Has a 6-foot-5 wingspan measuring in at 6-foot-1, 176 pounds with broad shoulders. Will need to add mass at the next level but should be able to add it with ease. Should continue to get more explosive and twitchy as he adds weight throughout his frame. Wins at every level of the field due to his ability to get in and out of breaks and easy top-end speed.” — Cody Bellaire, Rivals National Scout

12. EDGE Cassell Cruickshank

School: E E Smith (Fayetteville, NC)

Scout’s Take: “Cassell Cruickshank is a toolsy, high-upside pass rusher. One who recently had his first national camp showing and had a positive workout at Under Armour’s Charlotte camp. He’s around 6’4, 230 pounds. We continue to like the combination of size, length, athleticism that he’s shown. One who really flashed on sophomore film for us. He showed the ability to run sideline to sideline, create disruption off the edge, and we feel like he has your projectable tools at the position.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

13. SAF Gaige Weddle

School: Rancho Bernardo (San Diego, CA)

Scout’s Take: “Versatile athlete that plays on both sides of the ball and is the definition of a playmaker. He creates on the offensive side of the ball and is dynamic as a quarterback and ball carrier. His ability to weave in and out of traffic while maintaining top speed shows his exceptional movement skills. On the defensive side of the ball, he shows off that long-speed with his range to play as a middle-of-the-field safety and when running the alley as a downhill defender. He’s instinctive and shows such a quick trigger when he flies to the football. His ability to sniff out plays before they happen and ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball make him a dominant force on Friday nights.” — Cody Bellaire, Rivals National Scout

14. WR Jaylen Addai

School: Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX)

Scout’s Take: “Multi-level receiver that is a yards-after-catch monster. Has the ability to score every time he touches the football with multiple touchdowns in the return game during his sophomore season. Strong route runner that has excellent feel for leverage at the top of his routes and has such tremendous body control. Twitchy playmaker that is borderline impossible to bring down in the open field. Will need to continue to fill out his frame, but is not the most physically imposing wide receiver. Has the length to play outside or inside and the movement skills to make an impact all over the field.” — Cody Bellaire, Rivals National Scout

15. OT Austin Attalah

School: Cajon (San Bernardino, CA)

Scout’s Take: “Clean and polished tackle who excels in pass protection and is a people mover in the run game. Long and athletic tackle prospect with a terrific build that can add mass throughout his frame with ease. Possesses great body control when working in space as a puller and in pass protection. Plays with a strong base and understands leverage. Will need to continue developing his play strength at the point of attack, but has the body type that can add plenty of weight and will make the most out of a collegiate strength and conditioning program.” — Cody Bellaire, Rivals National Scout