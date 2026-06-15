Rivals300 edge rusher Adekunbi Adetayo picks Vanderbilt: 'A National Championship is on the way'

Newark (NJ) Malcolm X Shabazz Rivals300 edge rusher Adekunbi Adetayo tells Rivals he has committed to Vanderbilt.

The four-star Adetayo chose to play for for head coach Clark Lea and his staff over an offer list that also included Kentucky, Stanford and Virginia Tech.

“Firstly, it was my connection with the coaching staff, players, how I felt the fit was right specifically the defensive scheme,” Adetayo said. ”I felt I could thrive in the scheme. I felt like I could thrive in the SEC, the hardest league.”

As a junior, Adetayo posted 52 tackles including 14 stops for loss and 10 sacks. He believes Lea and Vanderbilt can bring the best out of him on the next level.

“We’ve been seeing the past two years how they’ve been on the uprise,” Adetayo said. “I feel like Coach Lea with his mentality a National Championship is on the way.

“The one thing he stresses over is family. To be part of a family and play for a family means a lot of me.”

Rivals ranks the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Adetayo as the nation’s No. 25 edge rusher and No. 274 prospect overall. He becomes commit No. 12 for Vanderbilt in the 2027 class and also has a 3.6 GPA.

“For me and my family education has always been a huge part in my life,” Adetayo said. “Not only does Vanderbilt have good football it offers a good education. Those two things alone had my parents fully convinced and made me know as well it’s the right fit.

“I’m getting everything I need both on the field and off the field.”