Rivals300 safety Trae Collins commits to Mississippi State

Trae Collins was at one time committed to Ole Miss, but after multiple visits to Starkville, the Rivals300 safety out of Ridgeland (Miss.) has committed to Mississippi State.

This is a big one for Jeff Lebby.

“Coach Lebby is my guy,” Collins told Rivals. “He is a man who is about business, and he holds all his guys to a standard.

“I have been there multiple times, for games and spring practices, so I have seen it.

“That was part of why I committed to State. I have also built a strong bond with Coach Thompson too. Then the hospitality and atmosphere are great in Starkville. The atmosphere is amazing and it is a place that my family can travel to.”

Earlier this spring, Collins took a big visit, and the Bulldogs started trending up.

“The way they prepared and went at each other today stood out,” Collins said after that visit. “The vibe and the atmosphere were great. I like Coach (Kelvie) Thompson a lot. It is not all about football with him.

Collins is an athletic safety with length, and he finished with 60-plus tackles and five interceptions in 2025. He added a couple of touchdowns on offense too.