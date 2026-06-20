RJ Hudson commits to Clemson: Relationships and reliability lead versatile defender to the Tigers

RJ Hudson didn’t need long to know Clemson was the place for him.

Just a week after receiving an offer on June 6, the versatile EDGE/linebacker from Varina (Va.) took an official visit to Clemson, then a week after that, he has committed to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

Hudson chose the Tigers over finalists Maryland, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Syracuse.

The official visit only reinforced what he was already feeling.

“They just kept getting better and stayed on track with recruiting me,” Hudson told Rivals. “I built strong relationships with defensive ends coach Chris Rumph, linebackers coach Nick Eason, former Clemson star Ben Boulware, defensive coordinator Tom Allen and Coach Swinney.

“Those relationships meant a lot to me. They made me feel like a priority.”

When it came time to make a decision, four factors stood above the rest.

“Connection, relationship, reliability and foundation were big in my decision to pick Clemson,” Hudson said.

The official visit played a major role in confirming those feelings. It marked Hudson’s third trip to Clemson, and each visit strengthened his belief that the program offered the right environment for his future.

Hudson also believes Swinney has Clemson positioned to return to national prominence.

“I believe Coach Dabo can bring it back to what Clemson once was. I think he’ll bring glory back to the program with this class.”

This is a big win for the Tigers. They have Hudson high on their board, and love his fit at linebacker in their defensive scheme.