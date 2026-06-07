Safety Alex Scott commits to NC State: 'They made me feel like a real priority'

NC State continues to build momentum in the secondary. The Wolfpack landed a commitment from Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County safety Alex Scott, giving Dave Doeren and his staff another important piece in the defensive backfield and a recruiting win over several Power Four programs.

Scott picked NC State over Louisville and a host of other schools after a recruitment that produced over two dozen scholarship offers.

The Wolfpack offered during the football season last year and never stopped recruiting him.

That consistency ultimately won out.

“Earlier this year, they made the move and became one of my top schools,” Scott told Rivals. “Some schools would come and then back off. NC State always stayed there. Ever since they offered me, Coach Warren just kept being consistent. They made me feel like a real priority.”

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The Georgia standout visited Raleigh three times throughout the process, including a game-day visit when the Wolfpack hosted North Carolina, a spring trip and his official visit.

Each trip strengthened NC State’s position.

“I’d really say that during the spring is when they moved to the top. They always stayed consistent with me and never put me to the side.”

The official visit this weekend simply confirmed what he already felt.

“I kind of already knew before the official visit where I was going to commit. The culture inside the program stood out every time I stepped on campus.

“The coaches are great. The players will tell you this is the place to be. Everybody loves football. Everybody hangs together. The players told me they make freshmen feel welcome. The culture makes it feel different for me.”

The staff in Raleigh played a big role in Scott’s commitment

Defensive backs coach Charlton Warren played a major role in the commitment. Scott repeatedly pointed to Warren’s track record of developing players and preparing them for the next level.

“What I love most about Coach Warren is really his development,” Scott said. “He has developed a lot of players, and that’s a big part because I want to go to the next level.”

When asked why NC State beat out Louisville and the rest of the field, Scott quickly identified three reasons.

“One is Coach Warren and his development. Two is the culture. They make you feel welcome down there. They don’t put you off to the side because you’re a recruit. They don’t say just because you’re a freshman, you can’t start.

“I just love it there too. It feels like home.”

Doeren’s hands-on approach also left a lasting impression.

The veteran head coach made it a point to personally connect with recruits rather than staying behind the scenes.

“I like how Coach Doeren gets involved with the recruits,” Scott said. “He’ll come down and meet you instead of just sitting in his office all day.”