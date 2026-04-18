Safety Jonathan Galette commits to Penn State, and he's "locked in" with the Nittany Lions

Jonathan Galette has been a familiar face in Happy Valley, and he is now calling it home.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound safety out of Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional, ranked No. 14 in the state and holding over two dozen offers, has committed to Penn State after building a strong connection with the program over time.

“They’ve been on the top of my mind throughout my whole recruitment,” Galette told Rivals.

Penn State has always been a school in the mix. The Nittany Lions were the first to offer Galette under the previous staff, and that foundation carried over seamlessly when Matt Campbell took over.

“They recruited me hard from the start,” Galette said. “I remember Coach Broom coming to my house, then I met Coach Campbell a couple of weeks later.”

That early attention quickly turned into long-term momentum.

Galette made around half a dozen trips to campus. It made him very comfortable.

“Every time I step onto campus there, it feels like home,” he said. “The vibes are amazing.

“I feel like I can get developed there. The culture is amazing, and it’s Penn State — who wouldn’t want to play in the White Out?

“I knew Penn State was the school.”

Head coach Matt Campbell played a major role in sealing the decision.

“I love Coach Campbell,” Galette said. “He’s a genuine dude, and I’m excited to make plays for him and win a national championship.”

Galette chose the Nittany Lions over programs like Wisconsin and Syracuse, shutting down his recruitment in the process.

“I’m not taking any more visits,” he said. “I’m locked in.”